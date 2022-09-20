Qualcomm Fuels Creativity and Innovation Through Pipeline of Diverse Talent

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Qualcomm

Innovation is at the core of our business and is thus imperative to our continued success. Diverse teams – built around different perspectives, demographics, experiences and skill sets – fuel creativity and innovation. We’re continuously building a pipeline of diverse talent to help us meet the needs of diverse customers worldwide, now and in the future.

Our focused approach to finding top talent and our use of training and development as key recruitment tools have helped us increase our hiring rate for women and URMs while also reducing attrition within both groups.

Highlights of our efforts in 2021 to diversify our talent pipeline include:

Over 30 successful partnerships with organizations such as Reboot Representation, AnitaB.org, Disability:IN, Fairygodboss, Society of Professional Hispanic Engineers, Rallypoint, National Society of Black Engineers, GEM Consortium and National Center for Women and Information Technology, among others.

Continuing to ensure that all our recruiters are trained on inclusive hiring techniques.

Launching the Pathways Program, which provides employment opportunities for non-traditional experienced and early career talent. The global program is comprised of several focus areas such as a returnship program for technical professionals who have taken career breaks and are looking to re-enter the workforce, hiring of active military and spouses transitioning to the civilian workforce and hiring neurodiverse technically trained talent.

Being selected to join WORK180 as an Endorsed Employer for All Women in the United Kingdom (UK). WORK180 is a jobs board that helps women confidently apply to workplaces with a proven commitment to diversity, inclusion and gender equality.

Launching the Quantum Leap Program through Qualcomm India, which aims to help women who are re-entering the workforce restart their journey and build skill sets for a successful career. To date, more than 300 women have applied to the program.

Founding the Qualcomm Women Entrepreneur India Network (QWEIN) 2.0, a mentorship program in partnership with Qualcomm Ventures that supports female entrepreneurs in India from sectors including healthcare, IoT, robotics, cleantech, agritech, XR and logistics.

