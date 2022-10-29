QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) insiders sold US$2.0m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

In the last year, many QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At QUALCOMM

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Technology Officer of Qualcomm Technologies, James Thompson, for US$1.8m worth of shares, at about US$183 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$119). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in QUALCOMM didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I will like QUALCOMM better if I see some big insider buys.

Insider Ownership Of QUALCOMM

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that QUALCOMM insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$154m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The QUALCOMM Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no QUALCOMM insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of QUALCOMM insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for QUALCOMM you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

