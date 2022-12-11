Is QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Potentially Undervalued?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at QUALCOMM’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is QUALCOMM Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – QUALCOMM is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $153.82, but it is currently trading at US$119 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that QUALCOMM’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from QUALCOMM?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of QUALCOMM, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -16%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although QCOM is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to QCOM, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on QCOM for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for QUALCOMM (2 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in QUALCOMM, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

