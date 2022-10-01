QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM)) market cap declines to US$127b but insiders who sold US$2.0m stock were able to hedge their losses

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$2.0m worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock at an average sell price of US$178 during the past year. After the stock price dropped 6.8% last week, the company's market value declined by US$9.2b, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for QUALCOMM

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At QUALCOMM

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Technology Officer of Qualcomm Technologies, James Thompson, sold US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$183 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$113. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

QUALCOMM insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. QUALCOMM insiders own about US$139m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About QUALCOMM Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded QUALCOMM shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of QUALCOMM insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that QUALCOMM has 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Retailers react to surge in shoplifting

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer examines the rise in retail theft, how that is affecting the bottom line of various companies, and the social and political temperatures around this issue.

  • Global hedge fund launches plunge, liquidations rise amid turmoil

    New hedge fund launches dove in the second quarter to the lowest level since the 2008 global financial crisis, while fund liquidations spiked, industry data provider HFR said on Friday. Another 156 hedge funds closed their doors between April and June, 24% more liquidations than the previous quarter. Overall, the number of hedge funds fell to 9,237 in the second quarter from 9,313.

  • Shania Twain Details "Sour" Dinner with Oprah Winfrey

    Shania Twain recalled a meal she had with Oprah Winfrey where things turned "sour" after religion entered the conversation. Learn about the moment Shania claimed had “no room for debate.”

  • Musk texts: Ellison, Dorsey, Rogan among big names supporting Twitter buyout

    "We should throw a hell of a party," said one text from podcaster Joe Rogan.

  • Meta board approves personal security to outgoing executive Sheryl Sandberg

    The company, however, did not elaborate on the threats that Sandberg, one of the most powerful women in Silicon Valley, faces. It expects to continue to pay for security services at her residences and during her personal travel from Oct. 1 till June 30 next year. Sandberg, a close associate of Meta's Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, said in June she would depart the social media giant after a 14-year stint when she led the company's often-criticized ads-based business model.

  • The Best Golf Courses in South Carolina

    From the Lowcountry to the Upstate, these are some of the best South Carolina golf courses.

  • Putin's annexations in Ukraine trigger new sanctions, Western condemnation

    U.S. and allies issue new sanctions against Russia and warn other countries not to support the Kremlin's illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory.

  • Eskom’s Energy Transition Head Mandy Rambharos Has Resigned

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsPutin Says Annexation Is Forever, Defends Ukraine Land GrabMandy Rambharos, the head of Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s energy transition department, has resigned at a time when negotiations with some of

  • JPMorgan Chase Is Phasing Out Safe Deposit Boxes

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is starting to phase out an offering far more associated with old-fashioned bank branches than today’s smartphone apps: safe deposit boxes. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsPutin Says Annexation Is Forever, De

  • Detective from Monroe shot in Detroit identified; two suspects charged

    Two people from Detroit have been charged criminally in connection with the shooting that left the detective seriously wounded.

  • A McLaren P1 Was Ripped Out of a Garage by Hurricane Ian

    The $1 million-plus supercar ended up sitting on top of a toilet after the storm passed.

  • See the 2-minute time period over text when Elon Musk's bickering with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal boiled over and the deal imploded: 'This is a waste of time'

    The text messages were revealed as a part of a trove of unredacted messages between Musk and several of Silicon Valley's most powerful players.

  • OPEC+ to Hold In-Person Oil Meeting Next Week in Vienna

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ plans to hold its first in-person meeting next week since March 2020 as the cartel weighs cutting oil production to stem a recent slump in prices.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsPutin Says Annexation Is Forever, Defends Ukr

  • 3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    The bears are running rampant on Wall Street. Of the 43 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv that cover Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), 38 of them rate the tech stock as a buy or strong buy. It's not surprising, therefore, that Wall Street's consensus 12-month price target reflects a 47% upside potential.

  • Texas’ ESG Attack Sweeps Up Some Funds That Aren’t Really ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas statute targeting perpetrators of “ESG” includes a significant number of investment funds that don’t have a genuine environmental, social or governance focus.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsPutin Says Annexation Is Foreve

  • Stocks dive on last day of September in worst closing since 2020

    Equity markets fell back off a cliff on Friday after a rally on Thursday as investors continued to process ongoing interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average of stocks dropped more than 500 points to close at 28,725, falling below 29,000 for the first time since November 2020. Both the…

  • Alex Polizzi: ‘I learnt Russian so I could be in the secret service’

    My father died when I was 9; he was in a car crash while my sister and I were on holiday with our grandparents. The same day, my mother came to take us back home. But she didn’t tell us then and there what had happened, she just said he’d been called away for business. She then didn’t find a way to tell us for three weeks, although of course we sensed something was going on because my father had never not talked to me for three weeks in my life.

  • Arsenal vs Spurs live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

    Arsenal vs Spurs live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

  • Biggest James Wiseman takeaways from 20-point Warriors preseason debut

    A healthy James Wiseman showed exactly what he adds to the champs in his Warriors preseason debut.

  • RS Recommends: These Noise-Cancelling JBL Earbuds Are Finally Under $80 Online

    The limited-time deal gets you the sweat-resistant buds for a 20 percent discount