Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Qualcomm (QCOM) closed the most recent trading day at $129.75, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.95% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 13.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QCOM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.58, up 79.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.63 billion, up 46.34% from the year-ago period.

QCOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.37 per share and revenue of $31.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +75.89% and +32.35%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QCOM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower within the past month. QCOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that QCOM has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.34 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.28.

Investors should also note that QCOM has a PEG ratio of 0.87 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



