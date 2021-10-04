Qualcomm, SSW Partners to buy Veoneer in $4.5 billion deal

IAA MOBILITY 2021 show in Munich
·1 min read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish automotive technology group Veoneer said on Monday chipmaker Qualcomm Inc and SSW Partners, a New York-based investment partnership, had reached a definite agreement to buy it.

Veoneer said in a statement on Monday that Qualcomm and SWW Partners would buy it for $37.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total equity value for Veoneer of $4.5 billion.

It added that it had terminated its prior acquisition agreement with Magna. In a separate statement, Magna said Veoneer will pay a termination fee of $110 million to Magna.

Qualcomm in August offered to buy Veoneer at an 18.4% premium to a July bid worth around $3.8 billion by Canada's Magna that had already been accepted by Veoneer's board.

The Swedish company has become an attractive takeover target as its expertise in making advanced driver assistance systems fits in the plan for both Qualcomm and Magna in cornering a share in a growing business.

Veoneer's Stockholm-listed shares rose 4.3% at 1316 GMT.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding Till at Least 2050

    What will the economy of 2050 look like? Flying cars, carbon neutrality, robots doing our work for us? Who knows? What we do know is that certainty and reliability are two core attributes of top-tier dividend stocks.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Why Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell Your Crypto

    Jim Cramer is not one of those financial experts who consistently warns against buying cryptocurrency. The Mad Money host and former hedge fund manager told fans this year that he owns both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). What does Evergrande have to do with crypto?

  • Anil Ambani might not be penniless, the Pandora Papers show

    The former tycoon, who pled poverty in court, allegedly has links with offshore firms that have borrowed or invested around $1.3 billion.

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.

  • This Reliable Dividend Utility Looks Cheap

    The yield on this utility stock has spiked in recent months, and now the stock is starting to look pretty attractive to dividend investors.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    Danny Vena (Roku): There's little doubt that cord-cutting has reached epic proportions. The migration to streaming is undeniable and the biggest beneficiary of this trend is Roku. Roku provides a host of boxes and devices that provide access to all the major streaming services, but it doesn't stop there.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    It's been a bumpy ride in the stock market lately, and it has a lot of investors worried that their savings are about to take a beating. It would be silly to ignore some of the warning signs, but now's not the time to give up on the stock market. Withdrawing from the market right now would be a fear-driven act, and you should strive to remove emotion from your investment decisions.

  • This Overlooked Parts Maker Is Ready for an EV Future. Its Stock Could Double.

    Meritor’s heavy-duty truck components have a bright future in electric vehicles—but investors have yet to give it the credit it deserves.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • 2 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    For millions of people seeking healthcare, telehealth is a no-brainer. Why bother going to the doctor in person when you could pick up your phone or computer and get the same standard of care remotely? In the past, getting the same standard of care remotely simply wasn't possible, but now that's changing -- and investors who act now can benefit from businesses that are on the cutting edge of the changes.

  • Johnson & Johnson Sell-Off: Is It a Buying Opportunity?

    Buying Dividend Kings at fair prices is a one way to achieve strong total returns with lower volatility.

  • Dow Is Wavering, U.S. Political Pressures Weigh—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The U.S. payrolls report coming Friday will likely be the catalyst confirming the Federal Reserve's tapering of monthly asset purchases, strategist says.

  • Will Coupang Be Worth More Than Sea Limited by 2025?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are two of the fastest growing e-commerce companies in Asia. Coupang owns the top e-commerce marketplace in South Korea, while Sea's Shopee is the market leader in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. The stock initially soared after its public debut in March, but concerns about its widening losses, the saturation of its home market, and its overseas expansion plans attracted the bears.

  • Burned by the Market? Try These 3 Passive Investments Instead

    Day trading certainly has its pitfalls, so it's worth looking at some of the longer-term alternatives.

  • 3 Underperforming Tech Stocks to Buy for a Year-End Rally

    Some high-growth stocks have been beaten up in 2021, but have plenty of good things happening in their favor.

  • New Rules Could Affect Robinhood and Bitcoin Traders. Here's What You Need to Know

    Trading cryptocurrencies has become increasingly popular, especially as a growing number of brokerage firms -- including platforms such as Robinhood -- have made it easier than ever to buy and sell virtual coins. In fact, the Securities and Exchange Commission has made clear it is looking to take a firmer hand in imposing rules on cryptocurrencies -- which could have a profound impact on Bitcoin traders and those who buy other coins. Will new regulations affect your ability to trade cryptocurrencies?