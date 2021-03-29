Qualcomm Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Qualcomm (NAS:QCOM, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $132.99 per share and the market cap of $151.1 billion, Qualcomm stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Qualcomm is shown in the chart below.


Because Qualcomm is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 11.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 9.23% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Qualcomm has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.78, which is in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. The overall financial strength of Qualcomm is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Qualcomm is fair. This is the debt and cash of Qualcomm over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Qualcomm has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $26.7 billion and earnings of $5.85 a share. Its operating margin of 29.04% better than 93% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Qualcomm's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Qualcomm over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Qualcomm is 11.1%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 26.5%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in Semiconductors industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Qualcomm's ROIC was 31.44, while its WACC came in at 9.06.

In short, the stock of Qualcomm (NAS:QCOM, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 74% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Qualcomm stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

