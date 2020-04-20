Qualifacts, OPEN MINDS to Present Webinar on Navigating the New Normal With COVID-19

12 Essential Actions Behavioral Health Executives Need to Take Right Now

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualifacts, a provider of Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions for behavioral health providers, is partnering with OPEN MINDS to present a webinar, "Navigating the New Normal with COVID-19: 12 Essential Actions Executives Need to Take Right Now," to be held on April 21, 2020.

In a time of great uncertainty, the webinar is designed to provide a deeper understanding of the challenges facing health and human services organizations across the United States. The session will explore the 12 essential actions industry executives can take to help organizations better position themselves for a faster recovery. The goal is to help create stability, resiliency, and success in weathering the "new normal" in the age of COVID-19. This includes:

How to weather the economic effects of the disruption on health and human services organizations;

How to adapt protocols to meet the needs of a newly remote workforce;

Learn how peer organizations and industry leaders are thinking and acting to secure their futures; and

Strategic implications of the new emerging paradigm.

"With a great deal of uncertainty around the length and total impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the United States, it's more important than ever to come together to share guidance on business recovery and resiliency strategies with industry leaders and the communities they serve. We need to help organizations look beyond now and prepare for what is next," said David Klements, President and CEO, Qualifacts.

"Any crisis tests the skills of leaders. And, for leaders of specialty provider organizations, this is a crisis that will fundamentally change what the health and human service landscape looks like in the future. Leaders need to focus on two key elements right now: how to survive the crisis emergency period and how to prepare their organizations for financial recovery," said Monica E. Oss, Chief Executive Officer of OPEN MINDS. "I'm looking forward to the discussion with David, Chuck, and Jon - all CEOs and CEOs of organizations with a broad client base in the field - about what they see happening right now and what they recommend for the leaders of organizations serving the most vulnerable populations."

Leaders from across the industry will be participating in the webinar, including:

David Klements , CEO, Qualifacts

, CEO, Qualifacts Monica E. Oss, CEO, OPEN MINDS

Charles Ingoglia , President and CEO, National Council for Behavioral Health

, President and CEO, National Council for Behavioral Health Jon Wolf , President and CEO, Pyramid Healthcare

The webinar will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. ET. Interested participants can register for free by joining the OPEN MINDS Value-Based Care for Behavioral Health online community and using this link: https://vbcforbh.com/navigating-the-new-normal-with-covid-19-12-essential-actions-executives-need-to-take-right-now/.

About Qualifacts and CareLogic

Qualifacts is dedicated to creating Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions for behavioral health providers across the United States. Qualifact's EHR solution CareLogic helps our customers optimize efficiency and productivity and maximize reimbursements while allowing them to focus on what is most important – client care. One of the country's most trusted EHRs, CareLogic is strategically designed to simplify the increasing complexities facing behavioral health providers today, equipping caregivers with powerful digital solutions to adapt to the accelerating pace of change, focus and ever-changing regulatory landscape. For more information, visit www.qualifacts.com.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence and strategic advisory firm focused on the sectors of the health and human service field serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 175+ associates provide market insights and innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

About the National Council for Behavioral Health

The National Council for Behavioral Health is the unifying voice of America's health care organizations that deliver mental health and addictions treatment and services. Together with our 3,326 member organizations serving over 10 million adults, children and families living with mental illnesses and addictions, the National Council is committed to all Americans having access to comprehensive, high-quality care that affords every opportunity for recovery. The National Council introduced Mental Health First Aid USA and more than two million Americans have been trained. Learn more at www.thenationalcouncil.org.