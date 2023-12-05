Who qualified for the next GOP debate? These Republicans will face off in Alabama

WASHINGTON — The fourth Republican primary debate is scheduled for Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, just weeks before the crucial New Hampshire primary and Iowa caucus.

But only four candidates will show up to the face off at the University of Alabama.

The Republican National Committee announced Monday that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy qualified for the debate.

To qualify, GOP candidates must have polled at least 6% in two national polls or 6% in one national poll and one poll from two separate early voting states recognized by the RNC.

They must have also had a minimum of 80,000 unique donors and have signed the “Beat Biden” pledge, agreeing to support the eventual Republican 2024 nominee.

The fourth debate marks a smaller crowd, and some familiar faces missing on stage include South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Scott, who participated in the third GOP debate last month, dropped out of the presidential race shortly after the event. Burgum, who participated in the first two GOP debates suspended his campaign Monday.

Hutchinson, who only qualified for the first event, did not make the stage.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump said he’d skip the debates altogether, citing his large lead in national and state polls. The former president has also said he wouldn’t sign the “Beat Biden” pledge to support any GOP nominee, even if it isn't him.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christie, Haley, Ramaswamy: Who qualified for next Republican debate?