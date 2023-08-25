Qualifying ends in Dalton with candidates for mayor, Ward 2 City Council

Aug. 25—Qualifying for the Nov. 7 municipal elections in Dalton ended Friday with two additional candidates.

Attorney Tom Causby qualified to run for mayor, and Peter Pociask, who works in information technology, qualified to run in a special election for the Ward 2 seat on the City Council.

City elections are nonpartisan.

The following people qualified for Dalton races earlier in the week:

—Mayor: Realtor Jason Burgin and Annalee Sams, a former City Council member. Current Mayor David Pennington is not seeking reelection.

—City Council, Ward 1: Incumbent Dennis Mock.

—City Council, Ward 2 special election: Nicky Lama and Tyler J. Mitchell. Sams stepped down from this seat earlier this year to run for mayor. The term expires on Dec. 31, 2025.

—City Council, Ward 3: Incumbent Tyree Goodlett.

—Board of Education: Incumbent Tulley Johnson, Laura Orr and Pablo Perez.

—Board of Education: Incumbent Jody McClurg.

—Board of Education: Incumbent Sam Sanders.

School board seats do not have districts.

Qualifying in Cohutta, Tunnel Hill and Varnell ended on Wednesday.

In Cohutta, incumbents Shane Kornberg and Andy Lopez qualified to seek reelection to the Town Council.

In Tunnel Hill, incumbents Dennis Hammontree (Post 1) and Jim Griffin (Post 2) qualified to seek reelection to the City Council.

In Varnell, incumbents Sandy Pangle (Seat 3) and Sarah Harrison (Seat 4) qualified to seek reelection to the City Council. Howard Kash qualified to run for Seat 5, currently held by Richard Lowe.

Advance voting for all city elections in Whitfield County will take place weekdays from Monday, Oct. 16, through Friday, Nov. 3, in the elections office at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Thursday, Nov. 2, when the hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Advance voting will also take place in the elections office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays Oct. 21 and Oct. 28.

Polls will be open on Election Day, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Those who are not registered to vote and who desire to vote in city elections can register through Oct. 10.