Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) insider upped their holding by 88% earlier this year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Looking at Qualitas Limited's (ASX:QAL ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Qualitas

Qualitas Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chairman Andrew Edwin Fairley bought AU$234k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.60 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$1.51 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Andrew Edwin Fairley was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Andrew Edwin Fairley purchased 177.63k shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$1.41. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Qualitas Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Qualitas insiders own 23% of the company, worth about AU$101m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Qualitas Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Qualitas shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Qualitas insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Qualitas.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 15 Korean Dramas to Stream After ‘Squid Game’

    If you've only recently discovered Korean TV dramas, there's a lot more to appreciate beyond the popular Netflix series.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish on

    Legendary investor Warren Buffet has been active over the past few months, surprising Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) followers with his significant stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), initiating new positions in names like Citigroup (NYSE: C) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARA.A), and significantly increasing positions like Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWON.A) (NASDAQ: FWON.K) and Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND). At first glance, Floor & Decor, trading at 23 times earnings, may not look like your textbook Buffett stock, but it's the one I am most bullish on today.

  • The Housing Market Just Hit a Wall. What’s Next for Prices, Brokers, and Builder Stocks.

    Just a few months ago real estate was flying high. But with mortgage rates rising, brokers are already seeing a sharp slowdown in buyers. The big builders are better positioned to weather a recession.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and income investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. Market downturns and rising inflation rates across the globe have left most businessmen and […]

  • Worried About the Tech Sell-Off? This Warren Buffett Stock Provides the Ultimate Protection

    Not all stocks are struggling in today's market environment. In fact, this Warren Buffett favorite is thriving.

  • 4 Sensational Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years (or Less)

    Since hitting their respective all-time highs, the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-driven Nasdaq Composite have tumbled as much as 18%, 23%, and 33%. Although bear markets can tug on investors' emotions and test their resolve, they're historically the ideal time to put your money to work. Over time, every notable crash, correction, and bear market has eventually been wiped away by a bull market.

  • The US economy will grind to a halt in the 2nd half of 2023 and the following year won't be much better, BofA says as it slashes its growth forecast

    "Our worst fears around the Fed have been confirmed: they fell way behind the curve and are now playing a dangerous game of catch up," the bank said.

  • This Telltale Bear Market Signal for Stocks Has Never Been Wrong

    There's no denying that it's been an uphill climb for Wall Street and investors since the year began. Since the three major U.S. indexes hit their all-time closing highs between mid-November and early January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), have respectively tumbled by 19%, 24%, and 34%, as of June 16. More importantly, it firmly places the Nasdaq and S&P 500 in a bear market.

  • NIO Introduces Premium EV ES7 in China as its Fastest SUV

    NIO unveils its fastest SUV, ES7, in China. The vehicle comes with ultra-modern features and seeks to provide a path-breaking experience.

  • Here Is a Silver Lining for The Looming Stock Market Crash

    After a deeply oversold condition in S&P 500, here is a silver lining for the looming stock market crash. Failure of this silver lining could result in …

  • Want to Retire Early? These 5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Help

    Buying dividend stocks, which make so much money that they give a chunk of their profits on a regular basis to shareholders, can eventually build a waterfall of cash that can set you financially free. AT&T (NYSE: T) is one of only a few wireless carriers in the United States. The company generates more than $160 billion in annual revenue and uses some of that to pay out a quarterly dividend of $0.278 per share that currently yields a whopping 5.7%.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth in 25 Years

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs within the past seven months, the well-known Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite have lost 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, as of June 16, 2022. Although big declines in the stock market can be worrisome, historical data shows that buying during these dips is a genius move. The key to success, aside from buying stakes in innovative, high-quality businesses, is allowing time to work its magic.

  • Warren Buffett's portfolio is full of buyback opportunities which he calls 'the best use of cash'. Here are 3 companies with the biggest hidden dividend potential

    The Oracle of Omaha regularly buys back Berkshire Hathaway shares too.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Stock prices, particularly for growth stocks don't always reflect the value of a company's fundamentals. As stocks continue to take a massive hit, investors must be able to discern whether a stock is truly a lost cause or sentiment investors are missing out on long-term fundamental value. Buying stocks of companies with strong foundations and promising financials at a bargain price is a smart investment strategy.

  • Louis Navellier is Buying These 10 Energy Stocks in 2022

    In this article we present the list of Louis Navellier is Buying These 10 Energy Stocks in 2022. Click to skip ahead and see the Louis Navellier is Buying These 5 Energy Stocks in 2022. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) represent some of the biggest purchases of energy stocks made by […]

  • 2 Pitfalls of Only Investing in Index Funds

    Then there are those investors who prefer to take the easy way out by putting their money into index funds. In fact, investing giant and billionaire Warren Buffett has long said that index funds are a terrific choice for the everyday investor. When we talk about beating the market, we're referring to assembling an investment mix that delivers higher returns over time than broad market indexes like the S&P 500.

  • 10 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this piece we will take a look at the ten best falling stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our introduction of the companies and the general economic outlook, jump right ahead to 5 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now. The start of 2022 had a tinge of optimism to […]

  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2022 to 2025

    A broad crypto market recovery and Shiba Inu developer innovation are needed to send SHIB/USD back to ATHs before 2025.

  • Northrop (NOC) Arm Wins Deal for Submarine Missile Program

    Northrop Grumman Corp's (NOC) business unit, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., wins a contract worth $458 million for the Columbia and Dreadnought Fleet Ballistic Missile Program.

  • Double Eagle Launches New Venture with Over $1.7 Billion from EnCap, Others

    Double Eagle Energy’s latest venture will pursue a similar strategy in the Permian Basin that led to the success of the predecessor companies, but on a “considerably larger scale,” according to the release.  