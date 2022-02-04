Quality Inn shooting in Fort Worth may have been related to drugs, police say

One man is in the hospital after he was shot around 4:45 p.m. Thursday at a Quality Inn at 2700 S. Cherry Lane in Fort Worth in what police said they believe was the result of a drug transaction.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition for a gunshot wound to his upper body. There are currently no suspects in custody and the gun violence unit is investigating.

Fire department and MedStar personnel also responded to the scene, police said.