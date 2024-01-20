'His quality of life has been destroyed': Man shot by Phoenix police plans to sue city

A man shot by Phoenix police in August has informed the city he's planning to sue because of his injuries.

Devin Thompson's notice of claim, a required precursor before filing a lawsuit against a municipality, stems from an encounter Aug. 1 near 35th Avenue and Bell Road.

Police said officers arrived at the location of the shooting after receiving a 911 call about a man, later identified as Thompson, 21, waving a gun and threatening neighbors.

Thompson was holding a gun and running toward an officer when he was shot, according to Phoenix police, which released a critical incident briefing video about the shooting that included body-worn camera footage.

The notice of claim states the shooting left Thompson with “long-term life threatening physical damage to his back, spine, chest, ribs, lungs and legs.”

The notice of claim also states that Thompson was unarmed.

The claim states Thompson was taken to Honor Health Deer Valley Medical Center in critical condition and stayed there for nearly two weeks. During the stay, doctors performed thoracic surgery to remove the bullet and repair a partially collapsed lung.

Thompson was later diagnosed with a fractured vertebra and rib and had to be monitored for acute pericarditis, inflammation of a fluid-filled pouch surrounding the heart, according to the claim. The claim states Thompson developed suicidal ideation.

Thompson was discharged and booked into jail Aug. 12, but he quickly developed acute chest pain and was taken to St. Joeseph’s Medical Center, the claim states. He was later transferred to Honor Health Deer Valley because of complications from acute pericarditis.

Thompson underwent heart surgery twice during his second hospitalization, which lasted from Aug. 12 to Aug. 22, according to the notice of claim.

Maricopa County Superior Court records show Thompson was booked on multiple felony charges, including disorderly conduct involving a weapon and prohibited weapon manufacturing.

The notice of claim alleges Phoenix police violated Thompson’s civil rights and that officers used excessive force against him. It also alleges officers racially discriminated and profiled Thompson, who is Black. The medical bills Thompson has accrued — and will continue to accrue — will be an “astronomical” sum, the claim states.

“His quality of life has been destroyed," the notice of claim states. "While he may recover in the future from some of his physical injuries there is no telling when or how he will ever recover from the mental and emotional damages received from being shot by a police officer.”

Thompson would be willing to settle for $50 million, the claim states.

Dan Wilson, a city spokesperson, said the city had no additional information or comment beyond the critical incident briefing video Phoenix police released in August.

Thompson’s criminal trial is scheduled for Feb. 20.

