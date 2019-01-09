Quality and Technology: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks rallied for the third consecutive day on optimism over U.S.-China trade talks. Among the top ETFs, investors saw SPY adding 0.9%, DIA gaining 1%, and QQQ move higher by 0.9% on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.



QUAL: Volume 13.65 Times Average



This high-quality ETF was under the microscope as 18.8 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading day of roughly 1.7 million shares and came as QUAL gained 1.1% in the trading session.



The big move was largely the result of heightened volatility that has raised the appeal for quality products and can have a big impact on these stocks like what we find in this ETF portfolio. QUAL has shed 2% over the past month.



VGT: Volume 4.54 Times Average



This technology ETF was in the spotlight as around 4.2 million shares moved hands compared with average 995,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as VGT added 1% in the last session.



The movement can largely be blamed on a fresh round of U.S-China trade talks and international Consumer Electronics Show, or CES -- one of the biggest events in the world of technology -- in Las Vegas. VGT has lost 2.3% in a month’s time and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



