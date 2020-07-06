Qualtrics and Korn Ferry Announce Significant Expansion of Strategic Partnership to Elevate Employee Listening

Two leaders in employee experience build upon successes in first year of the partnership to meet evolving employee listening needs

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE and LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in employee experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced with Korn Ferry , a global organizational consultancy, the expansion of their strategic partnership. Over the last 12 months, the firms have worked to seamlessly incorporate Korn Ferry's proprietary "Engaged Performance" framework and research onto the Qualtrics XM Platform™.

Beginning mid-2020, Korn Ferry will provide a seamless migration path for its current clients onto Qualtrics EmployeeXM . Korn Ferry joined the Qualtrics Partner Network last year to build a worldwide delivery and advisory service for employee experience with Qualtrics. Since then, Korn Ferry and Qualtrics have designed and implemented employee experience programs for over 100 customers globally. During this time, Korn Ferry acquired significant experience implementing and advising global organizations on using Qualtrics EmployeeXM. The firm also became the first EmployeeXM partner to achieve "accredited" status across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, demonstrating the ability to independently implement the Qualtrics platform.

In the coming months, Qualtrics and Korn Ferry will introduce additional customer innovation together including an extension to Qualtrics' Action Planning module. Clients will be able to access Korn Ferry's Virtual Coach and get an even deeper interpretation of their employee feedback results, receive feedback on engaging and enabling their teams and have on demand access to best-in-class development content on a variety of topics related to engagement.

"Our customers have seen the unmatched value of Qualtrics' technology combined with our renowned organizational methodologies and expertise. By leveraging the Qualtrics platform, we're confident our clients will be able to drive increased organizational performance from their XM programs faster, and at greater scale," said Byrne Mulrooney, CEO, Korn Ferry RPO, Professional Search and Products. "We will continue to focus on providing best-in-class advisory services and working with Qualtrics to deliver the best expertise and technology for our clients' employee experience programs."

"We're excited for this next phase of our partnership with Korn Ferry as we continue to innovate on the Qualtrics platform, bringing in leading industry services and research from one of the most reputable consulting firms in the world," said John Torrey, Chief Ecosystem Officer, Qualtrics. "Our shared vision with Korn Ferry has helped our joint customers quickly realize the business impact of their XM programs, and we will continue to invest in our partnership in new ways to accelerate how we help organizations worldwide."

Qualtrics EmployeeXM empowers organizations to close experience gaps by gathering feedback across the entire employee lifecycle. With a people science-backed approach, EmployeeXM automatically identifies the actions HR leaders and managers can take to drive strategic transformation and improve the everyday experiences of employees that deliver back to the bottom line. EmployeeXM was also named a leader in The Forrester New Wave™ : EX Management Platforms for Large Enterprises, Q1 2020.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life. And we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in employee experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

