Qualtrics Launches COVID-19 Assessment, Testing, and Case Management for the State of Iowa

Statewide assessment will help prioritize those who need COVID-19 tests, schedule test appointments, and manage the spread of the virus

DES MOINES, Iowa and SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that the State of Iowa will leverage its COVID-19 Assessment, Testing, and Case Management Solution. The online assessment provides the ability to screen residents based on risk, prioritize who needs to be tested, route those individuals to testing sites, and manage the spread of the virus throughout the state.

"It is essential that we move with speed and accuracy as we fight the spread of COVID-19. By partnering with Qualtrics, we will be able to provide a statewide assessment to every resident and have a comprehensive way to manage the virus," said Governor Kim Reynolds, State of Iowa. "In addition, the Qualtrics solution will allow us to monitor symptomatic individuals on a daily basis, helping us save lives. Automating the aggregation of this data will inform crucial decisions such as the location of testing centers and the deployment of PPE. This statewide solution will help Iowans fight the spread of this disease and get us back to work and our normal way of life."

This Qualtrics COVID-19 online assessment provides the State of Iowa with a statewide screener available to all residents, daily monitoring of symptomatic individuals, case management to follow up, monitor, and manage individuals for continued risk, aggregated data automatically to inform key decisions such as testing center locations, deployment of PPE, and social distancing guidelines for specific areas. The solution is built on the Qualtrics XM Platform, which maintains the highest security certifications including ISO 27001 and FedRamp. Qualtrics is also HITRUST certified, which means its technology platform provides customers the tools they need to manage HIPAA compliance. This COVID-19 assessment was built to help states manage the rapidly changing situation surrounding coronavirus. It was originally deployed in Utah and is now being used in Nebraska and Iowa.

Over the past month, Qualtrics has developed 10 COVID-19 Solutions supporting more than 31,000 projects across more than 8,500 organizations. These COVID-19 Response Solutions for public health and government services have been deployed in more than 100 cities and counties in the U.S, as well as statewide in Colorado, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, and Utah. The Qualtrics COVID-19 solutions are being used across all 50 states, in 90 countries worldwide, and on 6 continents.

"We are excited to partner with the State of Iowa at this critically important time. Qualtrics was designed to help organizations collect, understand, and act on data to take the right actions at the right time. This solution will help the state make fast, informed decisions to protect the lives of its residents," said Ryan Smith, co-founder and CEO, Qualtrics. "This public private partnership is an example of the way we all need to come together to fight this virus so that our communities can stay safe, healthy, and return to work."

To learn more about the Qualtrics COVID-19 solutions, visit qualtrics.com/HereToHelp.

