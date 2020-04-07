Qualtrics Partner Network Doubles to Over 200 Global Companies to Empower Organizations with Experience Management Solutions that Deliver Exceptional Customer and Employee Experiences

Bain & Company, Deloitte Digital, EY, and Reputation.com win this year's Qualtrics Partner of the Year Awards, in celebration of their work to helping companies around the world navigate and respond to key business challenges

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that the Qualtrics Partner Network (QPN) has expanded to over 200 global member companies within its second year. QPN partners are now integral to driving breakthrough business outcomes for over 85% of Qualtrics customers' XM programs.

"Ever since Qualtrics opened up the XM Platform two years ago, some of the world's most respected consultants, experts, and developers across their industries have embraced experience management," said John Torrey, Chief Ecosystem Officer, Qualtrics. "The XM category is accelerating at an unprecedented pace because of the innovations our partners are building and delivering on the platform for organizations everywhere to address their unique business needs – from increasing customer lifetime value to engaging employees to improving brand loyalty. Because of the way we've instrumented the ecosystem with our partners, companies can start – and scale – cross-functional XM programs with Qualtrics immediately."

Some of the industry leaders who have joined XM's only open ecosystem over the past 12 months include: Atlassian, Booz Allen, Hall & Partners, Lotte Data Communications, PwC, Strativity, among others. This includes companies who have built deep integrations on the Qualtrics Developer Platform (QDP), a core element of the Qualtrics Partner Network. There are now over 50 partners leveraging QDP's platform capabilities to build robust XM extensions and applications.

QDP partners provide organizations with capabilities to listen, understand, and take action on experience data in over 20 categories by integrating directly with Qualtrics. Some of the categories include: Chat & Communication, CRM, Customer Success, Digital Experience, Human Experience Management, Online Reputation Management, Marketing Automation, User Research, and Video Analytics.

To recognize the client success and innovation enabled through QPN, Qualtrics is celebrating its second annual Partner of the Year Awards.

Customer Experience Partner of the Year: Deloitte Digital

Deloitte Digital has developed capabilities and offerings on the Qualtrics platform, allowing organizations to deploy XM programs that Elevate the Human Experience and measure business value. Deloitte Digital's collaboration with Qualtrics has enabled companies across industries to create differentiated customer experience programs that make an impact from the front office to the back office, with use cases covering contact center, digital, and location-based customer experience. In addition, Deloitte Digital's managed service offering allows Qualtrics customers to leverage Deloitte Digital's extensive insights and capabilities for analyzing, understanding, and acting on experience data from the Qualtrics platform.

"Qualtrics has emerged as a highly effective solution for organizations looking to connect on experiences and deliver tangible results in today's constantly changing business environment," said Anthony Stephan, US Head of Deloitte Digital, National Business Unit Leader for Customer & Marketing business and Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our drive to Elevate the Human Experience — and the depth and breadth of our capabilities — combined with Qualtrics' leadership in experience management helps companies address the rapid pace of disruption and deliver a differentiated experience to their customers, their employees, and their partners. We are energized by our clients' current opportunities and those that lie ahead. Together, Deloitte and Qualtrics are leading an important shift in the experience marketplace, and we couldn't be more excited."

Employee Experience Partner of the Year: EY

Through its initiatives with Qualtrics as a customer and alliance member, EY is helping businesses drive people transformation by delivering XM best practices and solutions. EY is also building proprietary platforms, including EY PX360 on the Qualtrics XM Platform, that combine an organization's operational data, such as attrition, with experience data, such as employee engagement, to optimize the entire employee experience. EY also uses this technology and framework to improve the experiences of EY people across the globe.