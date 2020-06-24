Qualys Inc (QLYS): Hedge Funds Reversing Course

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) based on that data.

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) investors should be aware of a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. QLYS was in 17 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 29 hedge funds in our database with QLYS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that QLYS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

How are hedge funds trading Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -41% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in QLYS over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, GLG Partners was the largest shareholder of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS), with a stake worth $21.1 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing GLG Partners was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $18.5 million. Portolan Capital Management, D E Shaw, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Portolan Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS), around 2.56% of its 13F portfolio. Navellier & Associates is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.54 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to QLYS.