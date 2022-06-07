Is Qualys (QLYS) a Worthy Investment Pick?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over the first quarter, the Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned -21.98% gross and -22.18% net of fees, respectively, underperforming the Russell 2000 Growth Index’s (the “Index’) -12.63% return.   Try to spend some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022. 

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Fund mentioned Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1999, Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) is a Foster City, California-based software company with a $5.1 billion market capitalization. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) delivered a -3.59% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 32.25%. The stock closed at $132.30 per share on June 03, 2022.

Here is what Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Fund has to say about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Information technology security company Qualys experienced a slight acceleration in revenue over the quarter in response to heightened cybersecurity concerns. With a compelling free cash flow yield coupled with improved results, we believe the IRR is very compelling. We have also been pleased to see the company’s new management team investing more aggressively in the business, alongside what we believe will be growing demand for cybersecurity software. We believe there is more buyer urgency for offerings like Qualys’ as a result of Russia’s war with Ukraine and recent high- profile attacks. This should drive increased momentum in the business which Qualys’ is increasingly well-positioned for given recent investments in sales and marketing."

10 Best AI Stocks for 2022
10 Best AI Stocks for 2022

Our calculations show that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was in 23 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) delivered a 3.15% return in the past 3 months.

In November 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Last Week, Amazon Stock Was $2,440. Today, Almost Everyone Can Afford It

    Now more expensive than Disney but cheaper than Netflix, Amazon hasn't done this in 20 years.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeStoc

  • Down Over 50%, These 2 Tech Stocks Could Deliver Massive Gains in the Long Run

    Technology companies have fallen victim to the stock market's recent volatility, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Composite's 24% year-to-date pullback. Investors have headed for the exits in the wake of 40-year-high inflation, rising interest rates, and protracted concerns coupled to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Rather than purchasing shares of higher-priced, more speculative technology stocks, investors have mobbed to value-oriented companies and fixed income instruments.

  • Twitter Retreats As Musk Says The Company Materially Breached The Deal

    Elon Musk looks ready to terminate the deal if he does not see proof that spam and fake accounts represent less than 5% of Twitter users.

  • 2 Bruised Dividend Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    Downturns are a great time to load up on high-quality dividend stocks. Falling share prices pump up dividend yields, and that means you'll get more bang for your buck in the long run, assuming that the stocks you buy eventually return to growth. Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) manufactures a smorgasbord of common generic drugs and it also produces reputable brands like EpiPens, Viagra, and Lipitor.

  • The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll Ever See

    Planning for retirement isn't easy, but it can be even more challenging when the stock market is volatile. How will the stock market affect your retirement? Stock prices have fallen sharply over the last few months, and the S&P 500 is currently hovering near bear market territory.

  • Morgan Stanley's co-president says expect 'fire and ice' as a massive shift in markets gets underway

    "It's an extraordinary moment… it signals the end of 15 years of financial repression," Morgan Stanley's Ted Pick said.

  • 4 Ultra-Cheap, Time-Tested Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the curtain opened on 2022, the storied Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 have dipped into correction territory (a decline of more than 10%), while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite has fallen into a bear market, with a peak-to-trough decline of 31% since November. Although big drops in the stock market can be unnerving and tug on investors' emotions, they're also, historically, an excellent time to put your money to work. Corrections and bear markets tend to run their course relatively quickly, and all notable declines throughout history have eventually been erased by a bull market rally.

  • Want to Collect Passive Income? Here's a Great Place to Start.

    It has given me a tremendous amount of financial flexibility and has me on the path toward financial freedom. One of my favorite places to generate passive income is investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). A great REIT for beginners is Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • The stock market rebound will continue if these 3 technical indicators show signs of improvement, Bank of America says

    If the signals fail to make the bullish upside moves Suttmeier is monitoring for, investors should expect the S&P 500 to fall as much as 16% to 3,500.

  • U.S. House speaker Pelosi discloses trades in Apple and Microsoft

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disclosed new stock market trades on Monday, showing purchases of options to buy shares of Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp. In a periodic transaction report signed last Friday and appearing on the House of Representatives' website on Monday, the senior Democrat disclosed that her husband, financier Paul Pelosi, on May 13 bought Apple call options for between $500,001 and $1 million.

  • Woman stole $288,000 from couple in their 90s, paid for Broward home, wedding reception

    A married couple in their 90s paid for the down payment on their caretaker’s Tamarac house; a new A/C unit, windows and fence for the house; the ballroom for the caretaker’s daughter’s wedding reception; and the caretaker’s credit card bills.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Warren Buffett's Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Here's Why

    Ninety-one-year-old Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11. No wonder investors around the world watch his equity portfolio closely, hoping to glean insights that'll help them build wealth too. Buffett reports equity holdings quarterly for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the conglomerate he chairs.

  • Elon Musk Threatens to “Terminate” Twitter Deal, Shares Silly Reason He Shouldn’t Pay $1 Billion Penalty

    Musk waived due diligence in offering to buy the company. Elon Musk Threatens to “Terminate” Twitter Deal, Shares Silly Reason He Shouldn’t Pay $1 Billion Penalty Wren Graves

  • This Artificial Intelligence Stock Has a $596 Billion Opportunity

    No technology has ever had the potential to transform the way the world does business quite like artificial intelligence (AI). C3.ai (NYSE: AI) is the world's first enterprise AI provider. It sells ready-made and customized applications to companies that want to leverage the power of this advanced technology without having to build it from scratch, and its customer base continues to grow in both number and pedigree.