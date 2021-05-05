Qualys Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Qualys (NAS:QLYS, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $94.58 per share and the market cap of $3.7 billion, Qualys stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Qualys is shown in the chart below.


Qualys Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued
Qualys Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

Because Qualys is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 15.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 9.83% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Qualys has a cash-to-debt ratio of 6.21, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Qualys's financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Qualys over the past years:

Qualys Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued
Qualys Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Qualys has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $363 million and earnings of $2.25 a share. Its operating margin is 26.63%, which ranks better than 93% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Qualys is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Qualys over the past years:

Qualys Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued
Qualys Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Qualys's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 73% of the companies in Software industry. Qualys's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 30.2%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Qualys's ROIC was 17.94, while its WACC came in at 6.24. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Qualys is shown below:

Qualys Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued
Qualys Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

Overall, Qualys (NAS:QLYS, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 76% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Qualys stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump, No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise throw support behind Elise Stefanik for Liz Cheney's leadership post

    Steve Scalise, the House Republicans' No. 2, throws his support behind four-term New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik for leadership post.

  • U.S. to Back Waiver of Vaccine IP Protections at WTO, Tai Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will support a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for Covid-19 vaccines, joining an effort to increase global supply and access to the life-saving shots as the gap between rich and poor nations widens.“We are for the waiver at the WTO, we are for what the proponents of the waiver are trying to accomplish, which is better access, more manufacturing capability, more shots in arms,” U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in an interview on Wednesday. She spoke with Bloomberg shortly before USTR’s public announcement.The Biden administration will now actively take part in negotiations for the text of the waiver at the World Trade Organization and encourage other countries to back it, Tai said. She briefed Biden on Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said.She acknowledged the talks will take time and “will not be easy,” given the complexity of the issue and the fact that the Geneva-based WTO is a member-driven organization that can only make decisions based on consensus.“In terms of how soon the WTO can deliver -- that literally depends on the WTO members, collectively, being able to deliver, and so I am the first one to admit that what we are leaning into is a process that is not going to be easy,” Tai said. She added that she sees energy from WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala “to take this opportunity and see what is the WTO capable of.”Shares of Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE and Novavax Inc. fell on the news. Moderna declined 6.2% after earlier dropping the most intraday in two months. Pfizer fell as much as 2.6% before closing little changed. American depositary receipts of Germany’s BioNTech retreated as much as 8.9%. Novavax, which is also developing a Covid-19 vaccine, declined as much as 11%.The waiver has been opposed by drugmakers, who say the plan is ineffective. They argue that few countries have the capacity to produce more vaccines even if they knew the formulas. Also, there’s limited global supply of the materials needed, and building new factories with the necessary technology to produce the vaccines could take years, they say.“This change in longstanding American policy will not save lives,” said Stephen Ubl, the president and CEO of PhRMA, the biopharma industry’s lobbying group. “This decision does nothing to address the real challenges to getting more shots in arms, including last-mile distribution and limited availability of raw materials. These are the real challenges we face that this empty promise ignores.”India and South Africa, two nations struggling to contain fresh outbreaks of Covid-19, have been urging WTO members to temporarily suspend rules on IP rights, arguing that it would be the most efficient and equitable way to address vaccine shortages in poor countries.”We will be exercising our convening power at the WTO to bring members together to work towards resolving the different viewpoints to bridge the gap so that the WTO can be relevant, the WTO can be a force for good,” Tai said.Other HoldoutsThe U.S. isn’t the only country that until now has withheld support for the waiver. The European Union, U.K., Japan, Switzerland, Brazil and Norway also have resisted the push. However, supporters of the waiver argue that U.S. leadership on the issue could help sway other holdouts. The timing for approval of the waiver depends on how soon member states can find agreement.“Given what is at stake, this is the best chance for the WTO to be able to come together to deliver something that is going to help people and make a difference,” Tai said.As the U.S. inoculations advanced and outbreaks diminished in recent weeks, the White House came under pressure from progressive Democrats and public-health advocates to take a stance while India in particular suffers from surging deaths and infections.As inter-agency discussions were ongoing, Tai also met with top executives of vaccine-producing companies and held calls with members of Congress and other stakeholders in civil society and public health.At a WTO meeting on Wednesday, India and South Africa agreed to revise their proposal, first introduced in October, to present to members for a meeting tentatively scheduled for the second half of May.Okonjo-Iweala’s RoleA spokesman for the WTO told reporters that Okonjo-Iweala is heartened by the willingness of India and South Africa to address other countries’ concerns in their redrafted proposal.In coming up with a U.S. position, Tai and the Biden team had to balance competing stakeholder views to ensure any outcome on the issue would save lives while not stifling innovation.While progressive lawmakers, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, have pushed the White House to support the waiver, the pharmaceutical industry has argued that handing over vaccine technology to China and Russia would hurt their ability to compete.“I applaud the Biden administration for taking this bold step to speed up the production and availability of coronavirus vaccines,” Sanders said on Twitter. “I also recognize the dedicated work done by activists around the world to put this issue on the global agenda. We are all in this together.”In April, Tai called on the pharmaceutical industry to make sacrifices.“The desperate needs that our people face in the current pandemic provide these companies with an opportunity to be the heroes they claim to be -- and can be,” she said at a virtual conference at the WTO. “As governments and leaders of international institutions, the highest standards of courage and sacrifice are demanded of us in times of crisis. The same needs to be demanded of industry.”(Updates with USTR statement in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Five killed in machete attack at Brazil nursery

    Three small children and two staff members die in the attack in a small town in the southern region.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • 4-year-old boy bought thousands of dollars worth of popsicles using his mother’s Amazon account

    Family friend appeals for donations after Amazon refused to return 918 SpongeBob SquarePants ice treats

  • Family of teenage girl shot, killed at Concord Mills files wrongful death lawsuit

    The lawsuit names the suspects in the shooting, the mall, a restaurant and the mall owner.

  • AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

    Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign

  • Eddie Gallagher: Navy SEAL reinstated by Trump says ‘nobody had a problem’ killing unarmed Isis prisoner

    The former commander was demoted until the ex-president intervened

  • Woman investigated for hate crime after berating Black Amazon delivery driver

    ‘I was getting constant F-bombs thrown at me. I was getting just racially profiled from the jump,’ delivery driver says

  • Venezuelan lawmakers OK opposition members to election board

    Venezuela’s National Assembly named two opposition stalwarts, including a formerly jailed activist, as election officials Tuesday, the latest move by President Nicolás Maduro to seek improved relations with the Biden administration. It is the first time since 2005 that the Venezuelan opposition will have two seats on the five-person National Electoral Council, which oversees elections in the South American country. Critics have said the body was stacked with government allies who functioned as a tool of Maduro's socialist administration.

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • ‘Catastrophic’: How Facebook’s Trump ban could upend his plans for 2024

    45 is locked out of his campaign’s massive fundraising, organising and information-gathering arm

  • JFK’s secret letters to Swedish mistress put up for auction: ‘You are wonderful and I miss you’

    Former president wrote intimate notes Gunilla von Post weeks before marriage in 1953

  • Image of US Navy training centre bears a striking resemblance to ‘Men in Black’

    Egg-shaped chairs at naval training centre look eerily similar to furniture used in 1997 film starring Will Smith

  • NASCAR’s Next Gen car will be revealed today. Here’s everything we know about it

    NASCAR is unveiling its car of the future today in Charlotte and promising big changes.

  • CDC projects Covid surge in May due to ‘wildcard’ variants before ‘stark decline’ in cases come July

    ‘The models projected a sharp decline in cases by July 2021 and even faster decline if more people get vaccinated sooner,’ Dr Walensky says

  • Bill and Melinda Gates divorce could shake up philanthropy

    As much as Bill and Melinda Gates might want to keep their pending divorce private, the split between the billionaire co-founders of the world’s largest private foundation is sure to have very public consequences, with the breakup having already sent a wave of anxious uncertainty through the worlds of philanthropy and community health. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, with an endowment of nearly $50 billion, donates about $5 billion annually to causes around the world. In a statement after the Gateses’ announced their divorce on Twitter, the foundation said the two would remain co-chairs and trustees and that no changes in the organization were planned.

  • Trump v Facebook – live: Ex-president rages at ban as White House says tech has responsibility to public

    Follow the latest updates

  • Bill and Melinda Gates: A life in pictures

    Images of the couple, who set up the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, after they announce their divorce.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates divorce after 27 years of marriage

    The billionaire couple, who jointly run a charity organisation, say they can no longer "grow together".