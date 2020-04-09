Quanta Announces Distribution Agreement with Hanson Faso Sales & Marketing, Inc.

BURBANK, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta, Inc. (OTCPK:QNTA), an applied sciences company based on a patented quantum biology platform that significantly boosts the potency and efficiency of any plant-based matter, and Hanson Faso Sales & Marketing, Inc., a specialized marketing company representing many premium quality consumer brands, today announced an agreement wherein Quanta will offer its full product line of patented polarized products for distribution throughout Hanson Faso's existing retailer and distributor network, located throughout the Midwestern United States.

Eric Rice, Chief Executive Officer of Quanta commented, "We are incredibly excited to work with Hanson Faso, an ideal distribution partner for Quanta. Serving hundreds of locations in the United States, Hanson Faso shares our vision to bring exceptional products to retailers that promote a healthy lifestyle for consumers. Our growing list of branded and licensed product offerings in muscle rubs and anti-aging creams are just the beginning of what we believe will extend to dozens of consumer product categories and reach millions of consumers, as we educate the market as to our technology's unique benefits and value."

"Hanson Faso has chosen to work with Quanta because of the efficacy of the products, the unique technology behind the products, superb packaging, and our confidence in the people behind the products," said Stewart Reich, President of Hanson Faso Sales & Marketing.

About Quanta:

Quanta, Inc. ("Quanta") is a cutting-edge technology platform whose patented, proprietary technology harnesses advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Currently, Quanta supports product formulations in pain management, anti-inflammation, skincare, agriculture, nutritional supplements, and plant-based consumables. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

The established resonance theory behind Quanta's polarization process has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients to produce more-effective carbon-trapping plants to transformative anti-aging solutions Quanta's technology has the opportunity to upend how commercial products are made and the benefits from them. Already we see multi-trillion-dollar global industries benefiting from Quanta's technology. You can find more about Quanta at: https://buyquanta.com/.

About Hanson Faso:

Hanson Faso Sales & Marketing, headquartered in Lombard, Illinois, and its predecessor companies, have been serving Central US retailers and distributors since 1964. Their customer list includes well-known grocery and natural food retailers as well as major drug chains and non-food retailers. The company also works with the pre-eminent wholesalers and distributors servicing multiple retailers whose assortments appeal to health-conscious consumers.

Hanson Faso Sales & Marketing's mission is to market the best in specialty and better-for-you products and by doing so hope to improve the quality of life and help shape the culture of America. More information available at http://www.hansonfaso.com/index.php

Contacts:

Quanta, Inc.

Blake Gillette, Executive Vice President

IR@qnta.com

(818) 940–1617

or

Darrow Associates, Inc.

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director, IR

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

(516) 419-9915

