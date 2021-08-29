Quantico Marine Corps Base preps for evacuees
U.S. troops have been making preparations for the arrival of numerous Afghans at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, after harrowing days of evacuation operations at Kabul. (Aug. 29)
Bill Clark/GettyOn Tuesday, Rep. Peter Meijer secretly flew to Afghanistan and viewed the chaos of the evacuation at Hamid Kharzi Airport firsthand. On Friday, he found himself grappling with the deaths of 13 service members who guarded the very gates he observed.Now, the freshman Republican said, the officials responsible for putting troops in what he called an “impossible position” should step down, though he declined to name names just yet.“If they don’t have the sense of honor to frankly res
First lady Jill Biden released her first statement on the U.S. withdrawing from Afghanistan and Thursday's attack in Kabul Friday afternoon.Why it matters: In her role as first lady, Biden has prioritized military-focused initiatives. She said the attack in Kabul, which killed at least 13 U.S. troops, "left us with the stinging reality of the ultimate sacrifice you are willing to make."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Afghanistan has been woven through
Marine battalion commander Stuart Scheller voiced his dissatisfaction with the conduct of the U.S. military's exit from Afghanistan, rebuking the senior officers who oversaw the mission.
Gee, who was recently promoted to sergeant, was part of the U.S. military contingent helping evacuate people at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Republican Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer was at the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport on a secret, unauthorized trip along with Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton just two days before a suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. service members and dozens of civilians outside the airport’s Abbey Gate.
As the insurgents swept through Afghanistan they inherited an arsenal of US-made equipment.
As an interpreter serving in Afghanistan, Zalmay Niazy became a target of the Taliban, and applied for asylum in the U.S., where he'd settled among the Iowa cornfields. But when his application was turned down, the townspeople of Iowa Falls fought back.
A former FBI special agent who tracked counterterrorism cases warned that terrorists in Afghanistan stand a high chance of being able to walk right onto U.S.-bound planes as a result of the Biden administration's dissemination of blank visa papers throughout the country.
As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from the chaos of Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans, further exacerbating divides within the party heading into next year’s midterm elections. Little more than a week ago, as the Taliban’s stunning takeover of Afghanistan still was snapping into focus, former President Donald Trump issued a statement saying “civilians and others who have been good to our Country ... should be allowed to seek refuge.” “How many terrorists will Joe Biden bring to America?” he asked.
InstagramU.S. Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee loved her job.She said so herself in an Aug. 9 Instagram post alongside a photo of her holding a baby in Kabul amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, just weeks before the U.S. military was set to end its two-decade presence.“Escorting evacuees onto the bird,” the 23-year-old from Sacramento, California wrote in another post at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, where dozens of people can be seen boarding a plane. View this post on Instagram A post sh