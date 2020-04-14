quantilope Announces Free use of Insights Platform for Brands Negatively Affected by the Corona Crisis

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To address some of the financial challenges affecting the market research community, quantilope has announced free use of its Agile Insights platform for research departments at brands in industries most impacted by the coronavirus. This includes brands in Travel & Tourism, Clothing & Specialty Retail, Events & Entertainment, Hospitality, Sports, Mobility, and Leisure.

(PRNewsfoto/quantilope) More

"For the first time, many brands are facing unprecedented cuts to their revenue streams that are out of their control with no concrete end in sight," explained Peter Aschmoneit, CEO of quantilope. "As the coronavirus continues to keep consumers at home, brands experiencing hardships are forced to make budget cuts - often hitting research and insights departments hard. We stand by our community and pledge free access to our consumer research platform for those in dire need as we navigate the unprecedented global environment together."



quantilope's Commitment Includes:

Up to $1,000,000 of free software use of quantilope's Agile Insights platform to be distributed among brands in Travel & Tourism, Clothing and Specialty Retail, Events & Entertainment, Hospitality, Sports, Mobility, and Leisure throughout the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

of free software use of quantilope's Agile Insights platform to be distributed among brands in Travel & Tourism, Clothing and Specialty Retail, Events & Entertainment, Hospitality, Sports, Mobility, and Leisure throughout the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. Eligible clients will be provided access to quantilope's full range of features, including simple descriptive projects, complex strategy, innovation or marketing and tracking projects.

Qualified brands must have a dedicated research or insights department with employees knowledgeable in operational market research.

quantilope will provide multiple virtual onboarding sessions to empower new users with the tools and know-how to get the most out of the platform.

"Now more than ever, we stand by the belief that brands require fast, high-quality consumer insights to make informed business decisions and to push their organizations forward," continued Aschmoneit. "We have seen a strong increase in our clients' use of quantilope's insights platform - a positive reminder of the importance of consumer research to guide brands through uncertain times. We're looking to extend this help to more brands, empowering them to stay closely connected to the pulse of their consumers."

Full program details and eligibility criteria is available here.

As an additional resource for insight managers, quantilope has released a free automated research tracker monitoring the dynamic changes of consumer behavior patterns across the US, UK, and Germany. This is what quantilope refers to as The Consumer NOW Index - an ongoing series of reactions and adjustments to changing micro and macro events impacting individual lives, families, work, health, and a general sense of self.

About quantilope: quantilope is an agile insights platform automating advanced research methodologies including Conjoint, MaxDiff, TURF, Implicit Association Tests, Tracking and more. Our end-to-end platform maps the entire market research process from the research question to the questionnaire design, professional panel management, live reporting, in-depth analysis, and data visualization. The average project turnaround time is 1 – 5 business days.

Contact: Johanna Azis, 917-865-3038, johanna.azis@quantilope.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantilope-announces-free-use-of-insights-platform-for-brands-negatively-affected-by-the-corona-crisis-301040187.html

SOURCE quantilope