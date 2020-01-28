quantilope Releases Mobile Application for Implicit Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A pioneer in automated research technologies, quantilope has launched a mobile application of its fully automated implicit method. Implicit market research unlocks the opportunity to tap into a consumer's subconscious associations towards a brand, category, product, or idea.
quantilope's mobile implicit test reveals how strongly consumers associate characteristics and attributes towards a brand, measured by the implicit association strength (IAS). The IAS in percentage shows how frequently an item is deemed to fit with a category (weighted by reaction time).
In the mobile view, participants indicate if a term "fits" or "does not fit" with a category by tapping the left and right areas of their smartphone screen. The mobile application of quantilope's implicit method will enable brands to reach a wider audience of their target group, particularly the mobile-driven Gen Z cohort.
Example questions of quantilope's mobile implicit test -
- What subconscious needs do consumers have with respect to a product category?
- Does my product concept meet the critical needs?
- Is a new product design perceived as consistent with our brand?
- Does an advertisement activate the desired associations?
"quantilope's technology is designed to make it easy for brands to quickly capture and implement high-quality consumer research into their business decisions," explained quantilope co-founder Thomas Fandrich. "Developing mobile compatibility for our research methodologies, particularly implicit, aligns with changing consumer behavior patterns in a mobile-driven world. As more and more time is spent on smartphones versus desktops, we've made it even easier to get real-time insights directly from the hands of your consumers."
About quantilope - quantilope is an agile insights platform automating advanced research methodologies including Conjoint, MaxDiff, TURF, Implicit Association Tests, and more. Our end-to-end platform maps the entire market research process from the research question to the questionnaire design, professional panel management, live reporting, in-depth analysis, and data visualization. The average project turnaround time is 1 – 5 business days.
