quantilope Releases Mobile Application for Implicit Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A pioneer in automated research technologies, quantilope has launched a mobile application of its fully automated implicit method. Implicit market research unlocks the opportunity to tap into a consumer's subconscious associations towards a brand, category, product, or idea.

(PRNewsfoto/quantilope) More

quantilope's mobile implicit test reveals how strongly consumers associate characteristics and attributes towards a brand, measured by the implicit association strength (IAS). The IAS in percentage shows how frequently an item is deemed to fit with a category (weighted by reaction time).

In the mobile view, participants indicate if a term "fits" or "does not fit" with a category by tapping the left and right areas of their smartphone screen. The mobile application of quantilope's implicit method will enable brands to reach a wider audience of their target group, particularly the mobile-driven Gen Z cohort.

Example questions of quantilope's mobile implicit test -

What subconscious needs do consumers have with respect to a product category?

Does my product concept meet the critical needs?

Is a new product design perceived as consistent with our brand?

Does an advertisement activate the desired associations?

"quantilope's technology is designed to make it easy for brands to quickly capture and implement high-quality consumer research into their business decisions," explained quantilope co-founder Thomas Fandrich. "Developing mobile compatibility for our research methodologies, particularly implicit, aligns with changing consumer behavior patterns in a mobile-driven world. As more and more time is spent on smartphones versus desktops, we've made it even easier to get real-time insights directly from the hands of your consumers."

For more information, please visit www.quantilope.com

About quantilope - quantilope is an agile insights platform automating advanced research methodologies including Conjoint, MaxDiff, TURF, Implicit Association Tests, and more. Our end-to-end platform maps the entire market research process from the research question to the questionnaire design, professional panel management, live reporting, in-depth analysis, and data visualization. The average project turnaround time is 1 – 5 business days.

Media Contact: Johanna Azis, 917-865-3038, johanna.azis@quantilope.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantilope-releases-mobile-application-for-implicit-market-research-300994056.html

SOURCE quantilope