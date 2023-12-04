Quantock Hills take steps to protect 'dark skies' status

Campaigners are stepping up their bid to help protect the "dark skies" status across a Somerset hill landscape.

The Quantock Hills National Landscape Partnership plans to reduce unnecessary outdoor lighting to improve stargazing.

It has issued a new Position Statement to improve good lighting practice for any new developments next to the hills.

Hugh Warmington, Quantock Hills National Landscape Chair said: "This is our first step to protect our dark skies for our future communities.

"The Quantock Hills is a wonderful place to explore the night sky, but increasing levels of poorly designed development and a lack of thought of the impact of light spill is endangering this special quality."

The site in Somerset was the UK's first Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (now known as National Landscape) in 1956 and is ranked sixth in England for its dark skies.

The Quantock Hills is very popular for stargazing events

A formal position statement has been issued to try to safeguard the night time environment by reaching a consistent approach to conserving and enhancing dark skies.

New rules will ensure all external lighting will be installed only if essential for security and safety, and all outdoor lighting will be fully shielded and directed downwards to minimise sky glow.

The National Landscape hopes its new position will help safeguard the dark sky environment which will benefit scenic beauty, heritage and wildlife.

