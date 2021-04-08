Quants Are Getting Ready to Pounce on China’s Commodity Boom

1 / 2

Quants Are Getting Ready to Pounce on China’s Commodity Boom

Justina Lee
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Trend-following hedge funds in Europe and the U.S. are waiting in the wings as China opens up its futures markets in everything from coal and soybeans to silver.

These quantitative traders are looking to ride the momentum of hard and soft commodities in the world’s second-largest economy after policy makers eased access for foreigners in November.

So-called Commodity Trading Advisors who are actively considering the move include AlphaSimplex Group LLC in the U.S., Transtrend BV in the Netherlands and Aspect Capital Ltd. in the U.K.

While individual contracts still have to be approved for trading, speculative investors see new opportunities to generate big returns in assets hitched to the Asian nation’s business cycle.

Chinese managed futures strategies overall have returned 71% over the past five years, according to Shenzhen PaiPaiWang Investment & Management Co. That’s a world away from the well-documented struggles that have lashed CTAs in developed markets.

Since November, the government has given the green light to overseas funds qualified for two existing programs known as QFII and RQFII to trade mainland futures including bonds and commodities. Previously, global hedge funds typically had to use swaps or set up local units. Man Group, Winton Group and GAM Systematic are among trend followers already active in the country.

“We are exploring to become QFII licensed to actively participate in these markets and contribute to liquidity, risk transfer and price discovery,” said Andre Honig, executive director at $4 billion CTA Transtrend.

Hugely Liquid

China has been gradually opening up its capital markets in a bid to project its economic strength and lure fresh capital. Officials have also introduced a growing list of yuan futures to boost the country’s pricing power over commodities like crude oil and palm olein.

Caution remains the guiding principle for regulators, however. For instance, foreign investors can only trade stock-index futures for hedging rather than speculative purposes -- a requirement that hasn’t yet been officially lifted.

But with trillions of dollars worth of futures contracts changing hands every month, systematic investors in U.S. and Europe see plenty of opportunities.

“They’re hugely liquid,” said Chris Longworth, senior scientist at GAM Systematic. “They’ve had strong trends. It’s everything we look for in an asset.”

China was home to five of the most-traded contracts globally in 2020, according to a recent report from Man: steel rebar, soybean meal, silver, methanol and purified terephthalic acid, an ingredient needed for polyester.

The country also offers a handful of commodity futures found pretty much nowhere else such as eggs, glass and even red dates.

All that means after years of underperformance CTAs are looking to the Asian nation to revitalize their strategies.

The Man report provides encouragement on that front, estimating that a momentum portfolio in Chinese commodities would have beaten a similarly designed strategy in global markets in 13 of the last 15 years. Chinese futures tied to the business cycle from steel rebar to coking coal have staged an especially strong rally in recent months as demand bounced back, with the former up 22% just this year.

The domestic futures also have a tendency to be relatively insulated from the ebbs and flows of developed-market price swings.

Chinese and U.S. corn contracts, for instance, only have a 0.24 correlation -- less than that between global copper and soybeans, or WTI crude and silver, according to Man which has been trading Chinese futures since 2014.

That’s partly because mainland derivatives haven’t been easily accessible to foreign investors to-date and the fact that commodities in the country are subject to different economic and environmental factors.

“In one word, it’s diversification,” said Giuliana Bordigoni, director of specialist strategies at Man AHL, the systematic unit at Man Group. “You can find quite a wide range of markets that have low correlation with the rest of the world.”

(Updates first chart and adds commodity move in fifth-last paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • European stocks open higher as oil prices come under pressure

    Traders will be watching the publication of minutes from the ECB later today.

  • Upbeat US Data, Supply Concerns Prop Copper: 5 Stocks to Gain

    As copper prices gain on pickup in manufacturing and supply concerns as Chile shut downs its borders, stocks like BHP, RIO, SCCO, FCX and KZMYY are poised well to ride the momentum.

  • Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

    Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Cannabis and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of March 29th – April 4th, 2021. Without further ado, let’s get started. * Yahoo Finance readers, please click here to view the full article. 10. TCI Earnings Recap: The 4 Bosses of #MSOGang Report Another Quarter of Triple-Digit Growth In Today’s Earnings Recap We’ll Be Reviewing the Most Recent Quarterly Financial Results and Corresponding Earnings Conference Calls of the Big 4 U.S. MSOs, Also Known as the “4 Bosses of #MSOGang” Without further delay, let’s take a closer look at the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings from Curaleaf (OTCQX: CURLF), Trulieve (OTCQX: TCNNF), Green Thumb (OTCQX: GTBIF) and Cresco Labs (OTCQX: CRLBF). READ FULL MSOGANG EARNINGS ARTICLE 9. Why Would Anyone Invest in The Psychedelics Medicine Market? The “Right” Thing to Say Would Be That By Investing in Psychedelics, We’re Investing in the Next Evolution of Mental Health Medicines and Therapies Despite a recent downturn in the broader markets, as well as a sell-off in the Psychedelics space – those who got in early on the big-name Psychedelic Stocks such as MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF), Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) and Field Trip Health (OTC: FTRPF) are still money-good. Of course, these numbers don’t mean much right now. After all, these companies haven’t even scratched the surface in terms of what they’re going to accomplish over the next three to five years. In other words, the big money has not yet been made on these stocks. READ FULL PSYCHEDELICS INVESTING 8. RWB Updates Investors on Acquisitions in Michigan, Illinois and Florida, Celebrates Success of PV and High Times Brands Demand for RWB’s Platinum Vape Branded Products Continues to Soar, With PV Reporting Record Michigan Sales of Roughly USD $6.5 Million for the Month of February Red White & Bloom (OTCQX: RWBYF) released a comprehensive Q1 2021 corporate update on Wednesday, bringing investors up to speed on the status of the company’s acquisitions in Michigan, Illinois and Florida. The update also celebrated the tremendous success of RWB’s Platinum Vape and High Times cannabis brands. READ FULL RWB ARTICLE 7. 3 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy in 2021 Here Are Three of the Best U.S. Multi-State Cannabis Operators Tackling a $20 Billion Market Opportunity At an annual growth rate of 20% per year, the Marijuana industry has become one of the nation’s fastest-emerging industries. Meanwhile, Cannabis Stocks have been giving back some mouthwatering gains to investors. In fact, shares of Green Thumb (OTCQX: GTBIF), Trulieve (OTCQX: TCNNF), and Jushi Holdings (OTCQB: JUSHF) have returned 413%, 385%, and 636%, respectively. (Each of these companies operates solely in the States, but has to list on the Canadian stock exchanges to raise capital, as marijuana is still illegal on the federal level in the U.S.) Let’s look at what they have in store for the future. READ FULL MARIJUANA STOCKS ARTICLE 6. COMPASS Pathways Appoints Wayne J Riley MD to its Board of Directors Dr. Riley is President of the State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate Health Sciences University, Brooklyn, Where He Holds Tenured Professorships in Internal Medicine, and Health Policy and Management Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it has appointed Wayne J Riley MD to its Board of Directors. A primary care physician and an academic, he has more than 25 years of experience encompassing clinical and academic medicine, research programme oversight, biotechnology, primary care, public health, healthcare management and policy, healthcare quality, academic health science centre administration, and government service. READ FULL CMPS ARTICLE 5. Aphria Reports Independent Proxy Firms Approve of Tilray Merger The Two Firms, Institutional Shareholder Services, and Glass Lewis and CO Have Reportedly Recommended That Shareholders Vote in Favour of the Transaction Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is evidently looking to drum up shareholder support for its proposed transaction with Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) (FRA: 2HQ). The firm this morning released that two separate proxy advisory firms have provided favourable voting recommendations to institutional investors for the transaction. READ FULL APHA TLRY ARTICLE 4. MindMed Announces the Publication of New Data on Personalized MDMA Dosing The Study Used Data From 194 MDMA Administrations in Ten Randomized Placebo-Controlled Studies in Healthy Subjects MindMed (OTCQB: MMEDF) announced the publication of the first study on MDMA dosing optimization using personalized medicine. The study took place at the University Hospital Basel Liechti Lab, in Basel, Switzerland. This study provides the first scientific data for predicting responses to MDMA and optimizing dosing. This may maximize the potential beneficial therapeutic effects while reducing adverse responses when treating medical conditions. READ FULL MINDMED ARTICLE 3. The Ultimate Guide to Cannabis Legalization in New York The Key Dates to Know, and Which Pot Stocks Could Benefit the Most New York is the 15th state to legalize recreational Cannabis in the U.S. In the Empire State, recreational Marijuana sales could balloon to $7 billion once the market is fully established. Seemingly every cannabis company in the country wants in. The 10 cannabis companies that currently operate in New York’s medical market have a first-mover advantage. Seven of these operators — including Curaleaf (OTCQX: CURLF), Green Thumb (OTCQX: GTBIF), and Cresco Labs (OTCQX: CRLBF) — are publicly traded. READ FULL NEW YORK ARTICLE 2. Core One Labs Completes Acquisition of Ketamine Infusions Centers of Texas Representing the Company’s First Psychedelics Clinic in the U.S. The Company Also Announced its Fast Entry Inclusion in the Horizons Psychedelic ETF Core One Labs (OTC: CLABF), a research and technology company focused in life sciences and on bringing Psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of Ketamine Infusions Centers of Texas, a U.S.-based health and wellness clinic that provides ketamine infusion therapy. The transaction marks the first health and wellness operation for the company in the United States. Also, the company announced that it has been added on a fast entry basis to the first-ever Psychedelics ETF – the Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF (NEO: PSYK), effective March 19, 2021. READ FULL CORE ONE ARTICLE 1. Creso Pharma Appoints Leading Cannabis Executive as Director of U.S. Business Development The Company Welcomes New York State Legalization of Recreational Cannabis Creso Pharma (OTC: COPHF) announced that it has appointed leading Cannabis executive Mr. John Griese as Director of U.S. Business Development. This follows the global trend towards cannabis legalization as well as recent legislation in New York State legalizing recreational Marijuana. READ FULL CRESO PHARMA ARTICLE Photo by Kym MacKinnon on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The WeekCannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • FTSE edges higher as Fed boosts markets – live updates

    Brexit 'cannot possibly be positive' for UK, JP Morgan chief says FTSE 250 closed at an all-time high US market climbed to records Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Ballooning global debts need to be restructured before it is too late Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter

  • Michael Flynn ignored official warnings about receiving foreign payments

    Trump’s former national security adviser was warned about taking foreign money as far back as 2014, the Pentagon’s inspector general has found, undermining claims of political persecution Michael Flynn accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Turkish government, the Russian media organization RT and other foreign interests. Photograph: Beowulf Sheehan/Zuma Wire/Rex/Shutterstock Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter The defense department inspector general has uncovered evidence that Michael Flynn accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from foreign interests and governments, despite repeated warnings by the DoD and the justice department that his conduct might be illegal, the Guardian can reveal. After the retired general pleaded guilty in 2017 to federal criminal charges that he had lied to the FBI during its investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, then-president Donald Trump, Flynn and their supporters claimed that Flynn was the victim of political persecution. Flynn’s prosecution, they insisted, without evidence, was the result of a vast conspiracy by the FBI and US intelligence agencies to sabotage Trump’s presidential campaign and presidency. Trump pardoned Flynn in the final days of his presidency. But while pleading guilty in 2017, Flynn also admitted to committing another crime: related his acceptance of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the government of Turkey without registering with the justice department as an agent of a foreign government, which was required by law. Now, according to people familiar with the confidential findings of the recently completed IG investigation, the Guardian can reveal Flynn was warned years earlier that his acceptance of foreign money and his not registering as a foreign agent likely would be illegal. Moreover, Flynn’s conduct occurred while he was a private citizen, long before Trump became president. Taken together, this appears to constitute powerful new evidence discrediting Trump and Flynn’s claims of political persecution by those opposed to Trump’s agenda. The new disclosures portray how a former military officer, despite his training to obey rules and orders, was instead driven by personal profit to break the law. The Defense Intelligence Agency first warned Flynn in an 8 October 2014 letter, that his acceptance of foreign money might be a potential violation of federal law, as well as the emoluments clause of the US constitution, which similarly prohibits such foreign payments to government officials. On 30 November 2016, the justice department separately warned Flynn he might be violating a federal law, known as the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or Fara, in relation to his work as a lobbyist for the Turkish regime of the strongman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The law required Flynn to register with the DoJ as foreign agent and truthfully disclose details of his lobbying work to DoJ as well. Despite the DIA warning not to take foreign money, Flynn still accepted $45,000 from RT, a Kremlin-controlled media organization described by US intelligence agencies as the “Kremlin’s principal international propaganda outlet”, $22,000 from other Russian interests, and $530,000 to serve as a lobbyist for Turkey. And despite the warning from the justice department, Flynn did not comply with the Fara statute. Michael Flynn as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014, the year in which he was warned that his acceptance of foreign money might violate federal law. Photograph: Lauren Victoria Burke/AP Flynn resigned as DIA director in early August 2014. More than a year later, in December 2015, he accepted the payments from RT. From August 2016 until November of the same year, Flynn worked as an unregistered lobbyist for Turkey – while simultaneously serving as a foreign policy adviser to the Trump presidential campaign. On 18 November 2016, Trump, then the president-elect, named Flynn to be his national security adviser. Because Flynn ignored the DIA’s warnings that his acceptance of foreign money would violate federal law, the DoD inspector general is currently making the case to the secretary of the army that Flynn be required to turn over to the US Treasury a portion of the proceeds that Flynn received from overseas sources. The IG contends that the payments were illegal under the emoluments clause, as interpreted by executive branch legal opinions, and related federal law. This remedy would appear to be a civil one rather than criminal. And as a result of ignoring the DoJ’s advice, the following year, in 2017, Flynn while pleading guilty to federal charges that he lied to the FBI during an investigation of Russia’s intervention in the 2016 presidential election, also admitted that he violated federal law in regards to his lobbying work for Turkey. In its 8 October 2014 letter to Flynn, the DIA warned: “The Emoluments Clause … as interpreted in Comptroller General opinions, and by the Department of Justice of Office of Legal Counsel, prohibits receipt of consulting fees, gifts, travel expenses, honoraria, or salary by all retired military personnel” from foreign interests. The same letter said such payments would be a violation of federal law. The emoluments clause of the constitution specifically prohibits any person “holding any Office of Profit or Trust” from accepting “any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or Foreign State”. Subsequent executive branch legal opinions, and a federal law, prohibited retired military officers from accepting emoluments or compensation from foreign interests because the officers could be called back to active service at any moment, and thus considered to be a person holding an office of public trust. Retired military officers such as Flynn can receive emoluments or foreign compensation if they first seek approval to do so from Congress, the secretary of state, and in Flynn’s case, as a retired military officer, the secretary of the army. But Flynn did not do so. Clark Cunningham, a professor at the Georgia State University College of Law, and an expert on emoluments, told the Guardian: “There is little doubt that money received by Flynn to lobby on behalf of the Turkish government or to promote Russian interests would be considered emoluments”. Flynn himself had originally solicited the ethics advice from the agency. The first sentence of the agency’s letter stated: “This letter responds to your request for a written opinion regarding the ethics restrictions that apply to your retirement from the United States Army.” In May 2016, the chief of staff to former DIA directors, wrote to Flynn and other former DIA directors, to remind them that despite their retirement, they were still required to report any significant new intelligence information to the agency. Flynn’s acceptance of money from RT, and other Russian interests would surely have been of interest to the DIA, but Flynn withheld this information, documents show. On 30 November 2016, the justice department in its own letter to Flynn, warned him that they had received information that Flynn “may have engaged in [lobbying] activities on behalf of the Government of Turkey”. DoJ officials then warned Flynn: “If such allegations are true, you may be required to register under the Act.” A spokesperson for the DoD inspector general said in a statement that they had “closed our investigation” of Flynn on 27 January – having investigated allegations that “Flynn failed to obtain required approval from the Army and the Department of State before receiving any emolument from a foreign government-controlled entity”. Michael Flynn with President-elect Donald Trump in December 2016, the month his nomination as national security adviser was announced. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images The IG had since “forwarded several administrative matters by memo to the Acting Secretary of the Army for review and appropriate action”. The spokesperson refused to say whether the inspector general will release a public report on its findings, as the DoD IG and other IGs throughout the government have routinely done in high-profile investigations. The Washington Post first reported in March that the DoD inspector general had completed his investigation of Flynn. But details as to why the IG reached his findings, such as Flynn was warned before accepting hundreds of thousands from foreign interests might violate the law, have not been previously reported. A year after being warned that such foreign fees might be illegal, Flynn accepted more than $45,000 to speak at a gala dinner in Moscow, hosted by RT (formerly known as Russia Today), at which he was seated next to Vladimir Putin. Flynn also accepted an additional $23,000 from other Russian interests. After Trump was elected president, on 6 January 2017, the US intelligence community formally concluded that Russia had engaged in a covert intelligence agency campaign to help elect Trump and defeat Hillary Clinton, and that RT had played a vital role in that effort. The late congressman Elijah Cummings, of Maryland, then the ranking Democrat on the House oversight and government reform committee, sounded a prescient alarm by pointing out that Trump had “selected as his national security adviser someone who had violated the constitution by accepting tens of thousands of dollars from a global adversary that attacked our democracy”. Flynn only remained in office for 24 days. He was forced to resign by Trump after he admitted that he had lied to other senior administration officials – and the FBI – about conversations he had with the then Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak. On 29 December 2016, the outgoing Obama administration had imposed sanctions against Russia for its covert interference in the 2016 presidential election. That same day, Flynn and Kislyak spoke by phone – conversations intercepted by US intelligence agencies. Flynn was overheard counseling Kislayk not to retaliate against the US for the sanctions. Questioned by the FBI, Flynn denied that he had ever proffered such advice to Kislyak. On 1 December 2017, Flynn agreed to plead guilty to federal criminal charges, as part of a plea bargain with special counsel Robert Muller, that he had “willingly and knowingly” made “false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements” to the FBI regarding his conversations with Kislyak. As part of his plea bargain, Flynn also admitted to violating Fara, by not disclosing his work as a lobbyist on behalf of Turkey to the government. In May 2020, the then attorney general, William Barr, ordered that Flynn’s conviction be vacated. On 25 November 2020, Trump granted Flynn a full pardon.

  • Anglo American to Spin Off South African Coal Mines

    (Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc will separate its South African coal mines into a new business this year, as the company accelerates its response to investor pressure over the most-polluting fuel.Anglo has been plotting an exit from thermal coal for more than a year and has always said separating its South African business was the most likely outcome. Anglo will still own a coal mine in Colombia that it’s also planning to sell and coking coal mines in Australia, used to make steel rather than burned for power.The new business, called Thungela Resources Ltd., will be listed in Johannesburg and London in June, the miner said in a statement on Thursday. Investors will receive one Thungela share for every ten Anglo American shares that they hold. Anglo executive July Ndlovu has been named chief executive officer.Anglo was trading 2.2% higher at 8:05 a.m. in London.The world’s biggest miners have been looking to exit thermal coal as more investors say they don’t want exposure to the fuel. Anglo has already dramatically reduced its production in recent years, cutting output by more than half.However, CEO Mark Cutifani has previously acknowledged that the company probably missed the best opportunity to get the highest price for the assets. Instead, he said the focus was on handing over the mines in a responsible way.Read more: Stuck With Coal Pits the World Needs, But Few WantThe spinoff plan is also a nod to Anglo’s relationship with South Africa, the country where it was founded more than 100 years ago. Some of its biggest South African investors have long pushed for Anglo to create a mining champion from its local assets, rather then sell them off piecemeal.Of course, Anglo’s exit won’t affect the emissions caused by the thermal coal produced from the mines, which will continue running under Thungela. But Anglo says its plan gives investors greater choice in deciding whether or not to support the coal business.“The proposed demerger recognizes the diverse range of views held by Anglo American’s shareholders in relation to thermal coal,” the company said. The plan “provides the choice to act on such views and, following the implementation of the proposed demerger, to either retain, increase or decrease their interests in Thungela.”Exiting the BusinessRival Rio Tinto Group sold its last coal mine in 2018 and BHP Group is also in the process of exiting the business. That would leave Glencore Plc, the world’s biggest thermal coal shipper, as the last major miner in industry. Glencore has instead committed to run down its assets by 2050 and in doing so become carbon neutral.While Anglo has now made clear plans for South Africa, getting out of Colombia is more difficult. The company owns the Cerrejon mine in partnership with Glencore and BHP. The operation predominantly ships to Europe, where the coal market has been hit hard by cheap natural gas prices, potentially limiting the pool of interested buyers.Anglo said it will put about $170 million into the new business and could top that up next year if thermal coal prices fall below a certain level.(Updates with shares and company comments.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Roku Technical Rating Climbs Following Long String Of Revenue, Profit Gains

    On Wednesday, highly rated Roku reached an important technical milestone, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 90-plus percentile with an improvement to 92, up from 89 the day before. The 92 Relative Strength Rating means that Roku is outperforming 92% of all stocks. Decades of market research reveals that the stocks that go on to make the biggest gains often have an RS Rating of at least 80 as they begin their largest climbs.

  • Prosus Sells Tencent Stock in World’s Second-Biggest Block Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Tencent Holdings Ltd. edged lower in Hong Kong after Prosus NV priced its placement of the Chinese internet giant’s stock at the top end of a marketed range, raising HK$114.2 billion ($14.7 billion) in the world’s second-biggest block trade on record.Tencent fell as much as 2.5% in early trading before paring losses to trade 1.3% lower as of 10:20 a.m. in Hong Kong. Amsterdam-listed Prosus priced the deal at HK$595 per share, which represents a 5.5% discount to Tencent’s last close of HK$629.50, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The selldown is the second-biggest block trade in data compiled by Bloomberg, smaller only than the U.S. Treasury Department’s $20.7 billion sale of American International Group Inc. shares in 2012.E-commerce group Prosus’ sale of a 2% stake in Tencent will reduce its holding to just under 29% while remaining the biggest shareholder of the Chinese firm, it said in a statement earlier Wednesday. It was marketing 191.89 million Tencent shares at HK$575 to HK$595 apiece.“The sale could provide a very good opportunity for long-term investors to buy Tencent,” said Louis Tse, Hong Kong-based managing director at VC Asset Management Ltd. “The anti-trust law in China, whether it would be very stringent, is a key to its future performance. But being able to price the shares at the high end reflects market confidence.”The deal will more than quadruple Prosus’s cash reserves from $4.6 billion as of the end of September. It helps to boost Prosus’s coffers at a time when e-commerce is booming, with the coronavirus pandemic increasing online demand for everything from shopping and food delivery to education. Prosus already has assets in those sectors alongside the likes of payment services, and has long been on the hunt for further acquisitions.“The group has some really interesting investments in India’s e-commerce space, so perhaps that is where some of the capital will go,” said Nick Kunze, a senior portfolio manager at Sanlam Private Wealth. “They now have the war chest to implement on the opportunities.”The fundraising may also give Prosus another shot at securing a mega deal, having missed out on two high-profile takeovers over the last 18 months. The company lost an $8 billion battle to buy U.K. food group Just Eat Plc to Takeaway.com at the start of last year, and in July was beaten in a $9 billion auction for EBay Inc.’s classifieds business by Norwegian rival Adevinta ASA.Prosus shares were down 4.6% at the close Wednesday in Amsterdam. The company is cashing in on one of the all-time great venture-capital deals. Naspers Ltd., the company’s Cape-Town-based parent, invested just $32 million in Tencent in 2001, when it was an obscure internet firm. The shares are now worth about $239 billion.Tencent Share Price to Face Pressure in Near Term: SmartkarmaWhile the decision has made Naspers the most valuable company in Africa, its market capitalization of about $105 billion lags well behind the value of the Tencent holding. The creation of Prosus was partly designed to narrow that discount, but the Amsterdam-based company too is dwarfed by the size of the stake in the WeChat creator.Prosus has committed not to sell any further Tencent shares for at least the next three years, the company said. Naspers sold $9.8 billion worth of Tencent stake in 2018, a year before spinning off the shareholding and most of its other businesses into what is now Prosus.“The market has already expected that every three years Naspers would want to trim down its holdings to take out the heavy gains from Tencent to invest somewhere else,” said Tse of VC Asset. “So this placement itself is not very surprising.”That perhaps explains the muted reaction in Tencent’s stock on Thursday. The 2018 stake sale by Naspers had contributed to a loss of more than 9% in Tencent’s shares over two days, wiping out $48 billion in market value.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China may be using bitcoin as ‘financial weapon’ against U.S., says Peter Thiel

    Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel is worried that China is using bitcoin to undermine the U.S.

  • Defrocked US priest revered in East Timor accused of abuse

    A list of names was posted on the Rev. Richard Daschbach’s bedroom door. Daschbach was idolized in the remote enclave of East Timor where he lived, largely for his role in helping save lives during the tiny nation’s bloody struggle for independence.

  • Poor rains bring optimism African locust outbreak will fade

    The vehicles brake when the soldiers see the enemy: billions of invading desert locusts that have landed in a twitching swarm where a forested area meets farmland. The deployment of soldiers among the usual agriculture officials is a testament to the seriousness of the threat as East Africa's locust outbreak continues well into a second year. It's the beginning of the planting season in Kenya, but the delayed rains have brought a small amount of optimism in the fight against the locusts, though farmers still worry about their crops.

  • The controversy over Khloé Kardashian's unedited bikini photo exposes the ugly reality of social media

    Social media presents a false reality, as Khloé Kardashian's unedited photo shows. Seeing edited images can negatively affect people's mental health.

  • Judge orders release of ex-Dallas cop arrested in killings

    A judge on Wednesday ordered the release of a former Dallas police officer accused of ordering two killings in 2017 after prosecutors said that they don’t have enough evidence to move forward with the capital murder case against him. After listening to testimony by a Dallas homicide detective, Dallas County Criminal Court Judge Audrey Moorehead said there was no probable cause to hold Bryan Riser. The 13-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department was fired after his colleagues arrested him in March on charges in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme.

  • How to spot the symptoms of a blood clot

    Blood clots are a very rare side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, but the EMA says the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ordered to clean her 'very dirty and smelly' prison cell

    Prosecutors have accused Ghislaine Maxwell of allowing her prison cell to become "dirty and smelly" by not cleaning it and regularly failing to flush her toilet. In a lengthy letter to a judge they rejected allegations from Ms Maxwell's lawyers that her conditions were "fitting for Hannibal Lecter". They also disputed suggestions the former socialite had lost 15 pounds, and some of her hair. A claim that she had been physically abused during a pat-down search had been investigated and was "unfounded", they added. Audrey Strauss, a New York prosecutor, wrote: "Staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty. "Among other things, staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell. In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time." Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and denies grooming girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Nearly 500 new billionaires joined the ranks of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk last year as the world's richest became $5 trillion richer

    2020 was a great year for billionaires as soaring demand and stock market gains made the world's richest even richer.

  • China protests transit of US destroyer through Taiwan Strait

    China on Thursday protested the passage of a U.S. destroyer through the Taiwan Strait in the latest move as both nations increase their naval activity in the region. China tracked and monitored the USS John S. McCain throughout its passage on Wednesday, Zhang Chunhui, spokesperson for the Chinese military's eastern theater command, said in a statement. The U.S. move sent the “wrong signal” to Taiwan’s government and “willfully disrupted the regional situation by endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” he said.

  • Merkel backs 'short, uniform lockdown' across Germany

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday threw her weight behind a “short, uniform lockdown” as the country grapples with a high level of coronavirus cases fueled by the spread of a more contagious variant first detected in Britain. German state governors, who are responsible for imposing and lifting virus restrictions, have taken differing approaches lately. Armin Laschet, a governor who also leads Merkel’s conservative party, called this week for a vaguely defined 2-3 week “bridge lockdown” to control infections while Germany steps up a so-far slow vaccination campaign.

  • Lawyer: Russian opposition leader Navalny has spinal hernias

    A lawyer for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has complained of serious back and leg pain in custody, says doctors have found him to be suffering from two spinal hernias. Vadim Kobzev told the Interfax news agency on Wednesday that Navalny also has a spinal protrusion and is beginning to lose sensation in his hands. Navalny went on a hunger strike last week to protest what he called poor medical care in a Russian prison.

  • Myanmar security forces kill 15 protesters, junta leader says opposition aims to "destroy" country

    Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the army coup that ousted Myanmar's elected government on Feb. 1, said the civil disobedience movement's aim was "to destroy" the country. In other unrest, a series of small blasts hit the commercial capital Yangon and a Chinese-owned factory was set on fire. About 600 civilians have been killed by security forces in the turmoil since the coup, according to an activist group.