Quantum 1 Cannabis Expands North Vancouver Store

March 1, 2022 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC – Quizam Media Corporation (“the Company”) (CNSX:QQ.CN) (OTC:QQQFF) is pleased to announce the expansion of its North Vancouver Cannabis Store.

Quantum 1 Cannabis has secured a lease on the adjacent space to its present North Vancouver Store located at 820 Marine Drive. The new retail space will be 3 times as large. It will be the same address just much larger.

Russ Rossi, Quantum President commented, “Our expanded North Vancouver store will allow us to increase our product offering in both Cannabis products and Glassware. In addition, our delivery team servicing North Van and West Van will have more space to grow.”

The expanded 3,000 square foot location will be a full-service recreational cannabis retail location featuring an upscale, contemporary design and a staff of highly trained cannabis consultants.

Director of operations, David Lee, added, “Quantum 1 Cannabis currently has an average delivery time of 27 minutes from order to door. With this new space, we look to expand & accelerate our FREE delivery service throughout the region and capitalize on the high growth ‘delivery on demand’ customer market.”

Currently Quantum 1 operates 5 BC stores in North Vancouver, Vernon, Keremeos, Creston and Vancouver.

Canada: CSE Trading Symbol: QQ Telephone: (604) 683-0020

USA: OTCQB Trading Symbol: QQQFF Fax: (604) 683-0045

Website: www.quantum1cannabis.com Email: ir@quizammedia.com

Instagram: @quanum1corp

About Quantum1 Cannabis Corp.

Growing Together. Quantum 1 was born from our desire to cultivate great energy and interactions with our communities. Our retail stores bring together good vibes and good people, aiming to forge connections to cannabis in meaningful ways. We consider every product, every service offering in our stores as forms of energy that can heighten our own energies and in turn our collective world. That’s why everything we serve is set to the highest standards.

Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quizam Media a publicly traded company on the CSE: QQ and US: QQQFF

