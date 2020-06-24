Quantum Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Strong Fiscal 2020 Despite COVID-19 Impact Beginning Mid-March 2020; Amends Credit Facilities, Adding $20 Million in Liquidity and More Flexible Terms and Conditions

GAAP Net Loss Narrows to $5.2 Million; Adjusted Net Income of $15.4 Million More than Triples and Adjusted EBITDA Increases 41% to $45.9 Million

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2020.

Quantum Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quantum Corp.)

Fiscal 2020 Financial Summary

  • Revenue was $402.9 million
  • Gross margins increased 120 basis points to 42.8%
  • Total operating expenses decreased $21.1 million, or 12%
  • GAAP Net loss narrowed to $5.2 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share
  • Adjusted Net Income increased by $10.6 million to $15.4 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by $13.3 million to $45.9 million

"Quantum delivered significantly improved performance in fiscal 2020, particularly in terms of profitability, despite a marked slowdown in revenue in mid-March when the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic halted professional sporting events and many of our customers in the media and entertainment sectors temporarily ceased filming operations," commented Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, Quantum. "While the pandemic affected our fourth quarter results and is expected to impact our first fiscal quarter revenue, our efforts over the last year to transform Quantum into a cost-efficient innovator, focused on higher-value and higher-margin solutions, positions us well to emerge from the current environment as a stronger company."

"Quantum's technology is relied upon in disaster and crisis situations, and our solutions are core to the business continuity of many customers, so we remain confident that we are positioned well to weather the delays and disruption we are experiencing," continued Mr. Lerner. "Quantum is also playing a critical role in helping our customers process and manage their video and unstructured data. The short-term impact of the pandemic has not slowed the growth of video. Our pipeline continues to expand and our value proposition remains compelling as we pursue our long-term strategy to provide technology solutions and services to help customers capture, create and share digital content, and preserve and protect it for decades."

Mr. Lerner continued, "We continue to build momentum in our business with hyperscale computing environments, as well as with our healthcare customers, and maintain steady demand from the government and intelligence community, while further establishing our presence in the video surveillance market. The acquisition of the ActiveScale™ object storage business from Western Digital and the integration of Atavium® software into our organization, has strategically bolstered our technology portfolio to strengthen our capabilities in each of these markets. As a result, our position in the industry continues to improve."

"As we embark on fiscal 2021, our success in reducing expenses and streamlining operations enables us to invest in research and development to ensure that we continue to innovate to meet the needs of our customers at every stage of their business life cycles," Lerner concluded. "In addition, we will continue to focus on strengthening our balance sheet. To that end, we recently amended our term loan and revolving credit agreements to provide us with greater flexibility, reflecting the confidence that our lending partners have in our business and long-term strategy."

Full Year Fiscal 2020 vs. Full Year Fiscal 2019

Revenue was $402.9 million for fiscal 2020, compared to $402.7 million in fiscal 2019. The flat year over year performance was driven by a 3% increase in product revenue with growth in primary storage and devices and media partially offset by a decline in secondary storage systems. Strength in products was offset by modest declines in services primarily due to reduced support renewals from our legacy backup customers, and royalty driven by overall declines in market unit volumes as the primary use of tape transitions from backup to archive implementations.

Gross profit for fiscal 2020 was $172.5 million, or 42.8% gross margin, compared to $167.6 million, or 41.6% gross margin, in fiscal 2019. Gross margins improved year over year across a wide range of products, primarily due to reductions in cost of service and a sales mix weighted towards more profitable product lines.

Total operating expenses for fiscal 2020 were $151.3 million, or 37.5% of revenue, compared to $172.4 million, or 42.8% of revenue, in fiscal 2019. Research and development expenses increased 13% to $36.3 million for fiscal 2020 compared to $32.1 million in fiscal 2019. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 15% to $114.0 million for fiscal 2020 compared to $134.7 million for fiscal 2019 due to lower costs associated with the financial restatement and related activities, as well as lower operating expenses overall as a result of our efforts to streamline processes and reduce our facilities footprint.

Net loss was $5.2 million, or $(0.14) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(42.8) million, or $(1.20) per basic and diluted share. Excluding non-recurring charges, stock compensation and restructuring charges, Adjusted Net Income was $15.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share for fiscal 2020, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in fiscal 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $13.3 million to $45.9 million for fiscal 2020, compared to $32.5 million in fiscal 2019.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the financial information below.  Additional information about Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income appears at the end of this release.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2020 vs. Prior-Year Quarter

Revenue was $88.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, down 15% compared to $103.3 million in the year ago quarter and in-line with Quantum's guidance. The revenue decline was driven by a 20% decrease in product revenue due to reduced demand for secondary storage systems as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as lower hyperscale revenue. Revenue in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 includes incremental contribution from the acquisition of the ActiveScale object storage business, which closed on March 17, 2020.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $36.1 million, or 40.9% gross margin, compared to $42.7 million, or 41.3% gross margin, in the year ago quarter. Gross margins contracted modestly year over year primarily due to spreading fixed overhead costs over lower revenue.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were $33.5 million, or 38% of revenue, compared to $43.2 million, or 41.8% of revenue, in the year ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 31% to $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $34.9 million in the year ago quarter. Research and development expenses were $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, up 14% compared to $8.1 million in the year ago quarter.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $3.8 million, or ($0.10) per basic and diluted share, compared to a Net loss of $9.4 million, or ($0.26) per basic and diluted share, in the year ago quarter.

Excluding non-recurring charges, stock compensation and restructuring charges, Adjusted Net Loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $2.4 million, or ($0.06) per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $2.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the year ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased $5.7 million to $5.4 million, compared to $11.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $6.4 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $10.8 million as of March 31, 2019. The current balance excludes $5.0 million in restricted cash required under the Company's Credit Agreements, and $0.8 million of short-term restricted cash.
  • Outstanding long-term debt as of March 31, 2020 was $146.8 million net of $13.7 million in unamortized debt issuance costs and $7.3 million in current portion of long-term debt. This compares to $145.6 million of outstanding debt as of March 31, 2019, net of $17.3 million in unamortized debt issuance costs and $1.7 million in current portion of long-term debt. The increase in long-term debt from March 31, 2019 was primarily due to borrowings of $2.6 million at March 31, 2020 from the revolving credit facility to meet short term working capital requirements and paid-in-kind interest of $1.9 million.
  • Total interest expense was $6.3 million and $25.4 million for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2020, respectively.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on June 16, 2020 the Company announced that it had agreed to amend its revolving and term loan credit facilities, securing an additional $20 million in incremental liquidity and negotiating more flexible loan terms and conditions. The facilities, which expire December 27, 2023, can be used to finance working capital and other general corporate purposes. Among other terms, the amended credit facilities provide a holiday period for certain financial covenants through March 31, 2021 and the term loan credit facility contains a more favorable equity claw back feature. The terms of the 2020 term loan credit agreement as amended are substantially similar to the terms of the existing term loan, including in relation to maturity, security and pricing.

Outlook

Due to the continuing uncertainty in the overall economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing full year guidance at this time. However, management expects the customer delays and disruptions experienced in the last two weeks of the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 will have a more pronounced impact on its first fiscal quarter of 2021 revenue.

For the first fiscal quarter of 2021, the Company expects revenues of $73 million plus or minus $1 million. The Company expects Adjusted Net Loss to be $8 million plus or minus $0.5 million and related Adjusted Net loss per share of $(0.17) plus or minus $0.01. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $0 plus or minus $1 million.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Management will host a live conference call today, June 24, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss these results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-844-369-8770 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-862-298-0840 (International). The conference call will be simultaneously webcasted on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.quantum.com under the events and presentations tab.

A recording of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until Wednesday, July 1, 2020 by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-919-882-2331 (International) and providing playback passcode 35189. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content - and preserve and protect it for decades.  With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.

Quantum, the Quantum logo, Active Scale™ and Atavium® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Quantum advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Quantum Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Quantum") may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to any projections of revenue, margins, expenses, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, cash flows, or other financial items as well as the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Quantum's financial results; any projections of the amount, timing or impact of cost savings or restructuring charges and any resulting cost savings, revenue or profitability improvements; any statements concerning the expected development, performance, market share or competitive performance relating to products or services; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the need to address the many challenges facing Quantum's businesses; the competitive pressures faced by Quantum's businesses; risks associated with executing Quantum's strategy; the distribution of Quantum's products and the delivery of Quantum's services effectively; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of Quantum's business) and the anticipated benefits of the transformation and restructuring plans; the outcome of any claims and disputes; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in Quantum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee on June 24, 2020. Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

 

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


March 31,

2020

2019

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,440

$

10,790

Restricted cash

830

1,065

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,247 and $68,
respectively

70,370

86,828

Manufacturing inventories

29,196

18,440

Service parts inventories

20,502

19,070

Other current assets

8,489

18,095

Total current assets

135,827

154,288

Property and equipment, net

9,046

8,437

Restricted cash

5,000

5,000

Right-of-use assets, net

12,689


Other long-term assets

3,433

5,146

Total assets

$

165,995

$

172,871

Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

36,949

$

37,395

Deferred revenue

81,492

90,407

Accrued restructuring charges



2,876

Long-term debt, current portion

7,321

1,650

Accrued compensation

14,957

17,117

Other accrued liabilities

17,535

29,025

Total current liabilities

158,254

178,470

Deferred revenue

37,443

36,733

Long-term debt, net of current portion

146,847

145,621

Operating lease liability

10,822


Other long-term liabilities

11,154

11,827

Total liabilities

364,520

372,651

Stockholders' deficit


Preferred stock:


Preferred stock, 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued as of March 31,
2020 and 2019




Common stock:


Common stock, $0.01 par value; 125,000 shares authorized; 39,905 and
36,040 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and 2019,
respectively

399

360

Additional paid-in capital

505,762

499,224

Accumulated deficit

(703,164)

(697,954)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,522)

(1,410)

Total stockholders' deficit

(198,525)

(199,780)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

165,995

$

172,871

 

 

 

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Revenue:






Product

$

50,807

$

63,177

$

251,168

$

244,654

Service

32,377

33,683

131,050

134,696

Royalty

5,031

6,417

20,731

23,330

Total revenue

88,215

103,277

402,949

402,680

Cost of revenue:






Product

39,422

47,270

179,760

179,846

Service

12,710

13,341

50,681

55,220

Total cost of revenue

52,132

60,611

230,441

235,066

Gross profit

36,083

42,666

172,508

167,614

Operating expenses:






Research and development

9,243

8,083

36,301

32,113

Sales and marketing

13,423

16,603

59,524

69,400

General and administrative

10,833

18,333

54,457

65,277

Restructuring charges

2

142

1,022

5,570

Total operating expenses

33,501

43,161

151,304

172,360

Income (loss) from operations

2,582

(495)

21,204

(4,746)

Other income (expense), net

185

(992)

(261)

2,878

Interest expense

(6,272)

(6,286)

(25,350)

(21,095)

Loss on debt extinguishment, net







(17,458)

Net loss before income taxes

(3,505)

(7,773)

(4,407)

(40,421)

Income tax provision (benefit)

332

1,637

803

2,376

Net loss

$

(3,837)

$

(9,410)

$

(5,210)

$

(42,797)

Net loss per share






   Basic

$

(0.10)

$

(0.26)

$

(0.14)

$

(1.20)

   Diluted

$

(0.10)

$

(0.26)

$

(0.14)

$

(1.20)








Net loss

$

(3,837)

$

(9,410)

$

(5,210)

$

(42,797)

Foreign currency translation adjustments, net

(561)

(11)

(112)

(1,136)

Total comprehensive loss

$

(4,398)

$

(9,421)

$

(5,322)

$

(43,933)

 

 

 

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)


Year Ended March 31,

2020

2019

Operating activities


Net loss

$

(5,210)

$

(42,797)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

4,287

4,266

Amortization of debt issuance costs

4,017

2,825

Paid-in-kind interest

1,858


Provision for manufacturing and service inventories

6,255

8,851

Tax benefit from settlement and Tax Reform Act




Stock-based compensation

6,748

3,409

Deferred income taxes

458

2,356

Bad debt expense

1,221

315

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

128

(224)

Non-cash loss on debt extinguishment



17,851

(Gain) loss on investment



(2,729)

Other non-cash



1,795

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:


Accounts receivable

15,237

8,054

Manufacturing inventories

(11,092)

13,054

Service parts inventories

(3,817)

(3,506)

Accounts payable

(768)

(25,356)

Deferred revenue

(11,334)

(8,367)

Accrued restructuring charges

(2,876)

(2,943)

Accrued compensation

(2,161)

(2,342)

Other assets and liabilities

(4,132)

8,629

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,181)

(16,859)

Investing activities


Purchases of property and equipment

(2,633)

(2,708)

Cash distributions from investments



2,943

Business acquisition

(1,966)


Proceeds from sale of other investments




Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(4,599)

235

Financing activities


Borrowings of long-term debt and credit facility

331,632

507,707

Repayments of long-term debt and credit facility

(330,250)

(491,143)

Repayments of convertible subordinated debt




Payment of taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock

(171)

(354)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock




Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,211

16,210

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(16)

62

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(4,585)

(352)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

16,855

17,207

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

12,270

$

16,855

 

 

NON- U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have presented Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), non-U.S. GAAP financial measures defined below.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, costs related to the financial restatement and related activities described in the Explanatory Paragraph and Note 2: – Restatement in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019, and other non-recurring expenses.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense, costs related to the financial restatement and related activities described in the Explanatory Paragraph and Note 2: – Restatement in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019 and other non-recurring (income) expenses. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Basic and Diluted share using the Company's above-referenced definition of Adjusted Net Income (Loss).

The Company considers non-recurring expenses to be expenses that have not been incurred within the prior two years and are not expected to recur within the next two years. Such expenses include certain strategic and financial restructuring expenses.

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to Net Income (Loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operating plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business performance. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Basic and Diluted Share serve as appropriate measures to be used in evaluating the performance of our business and help our investors better compare our operating performance over multiple periods. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors.

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

  • Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) interest and tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; (2) capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (3) changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (4) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation expense; (5) loss on debt extinguishment or (6) potential future restructuring expenses;
  • Adjusted Net Income (Loss) does not reflect: (1) potential future restructuring activities; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation expense; (3) loss on debt extinguishment; or (4) potential future restructuring expenses; and
  • Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) along with other U.S. GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics and our U.S. GAAP financial results.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, Net Income (Loss) (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Net loss

$

(3,837)

$

(4,286)

$

(5,210)

$

(42,797)

Interest expense, net

6,272

6,238

25,350

21,095

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

332

337

803

2,376

Depreciation and amortization expense

1,168

1,047

4,287

4,266

Stock-based compensation expense

1,341

1,100

6,748

3,409

Restructuring charges

2

1,227

1,022

5,570

Loss on debt extinguishment



5,033



17,458

Cost related to financial restatement and related activities

125

4,297

12,868

19,664

Other non-recurring (income) expense, net



(3,925)



1,500

Adjusted EBITDA

$

5,403

$

11,068

$

45,868

$

32,541








The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial
measure, Net Income (Loss) (in thousands), except per share amounts:

 

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Net income (loss)

$

(3,837)

$

(4,286)

$

(5,210)

$

(42,797)

Restructuring charges

2

1,227

1,022

5,570

Loss on debt extinguishment







17,458

Stock-based compensation

1,341

1,100

6,748

3,409

Cost related to financial restatement and related activities

125

4,297

12,868

19,664

Other non-recurring (income) expense, net







1,500

   Adjusted net income (loss)

$

(2,369)

$

2,338

$

15,428

$

4,804








   Adjusted net income (loss) per share:






      Basic

$

(0.06)

$

0.07

$

0.41

$

0.14

      Diluted

$

(0.06)

$

0.06

$

0.34

$

0.12

   Weighted average shares outstanding:






      Basic

39,904

35,710

37,593

35,551

      Diluted

39,904

40,515

45,059

40,515

 

 

Public Relations Contact

Investor Relations Contact

Bob Wientzen

Rob Fink

Quantum Corp.

FNK IR

(720) 201-8125

(646) 809-4048

bob.wientzen@quantum.com 

rob@fnkir.com

 

 

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-announces-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2020-financial-results-301083170.html

SOURCE Quantum Corp.

  • Trump retweets videos of Black men attacking white victims, asking, 'Where are the protesters?'
    Yahoo News

    Trump retweets videos of Black men attacking white victims, asking, 'Where are the protesters?'

    Amid protests over the killings of Black citizens that have lasted almost a month, President Trump retweeted videos of Black men attacking white victims in separate incidents — one of which occurred last year — while wondering why they did not spark protests like the nationwide demonstrations over the death of George Floyd. Floyd was killed in May by a Minneapolis police officer who pinned him to the ground by kneeling on his neck, and the protests that ensued were directed at official acts of brutality against Black people, or those specifically motivated by racism, not random episodes of violence.

  • Was Seattle’s Notorious Protest Zone Doomed by Recent Shootings?
    The Daily Beast

    Was Seattle’s Notorious Protest Zone Doomed by Recent Shootings?

    After a few remarkable weeks of free food, far-right agitation, and most recently, multiple shootings, Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) looks like it might be on the rocks. The CHOP (formerly known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ) is an approximately six-block zone in Seattle where, after a violent crackdown by police against racial justice protesters, the city agreed to withdraw police and clear the streets for demonstrations. Activists quickly set up tents and issued a list of demands including police abolition and de-gentrification measures like rent control.

  • North Korea: Kim Jong-un 'suspends military action' against South
    BBC

    North Korea: Kim Jong-un 'suspends military action' against South

    Recent weeks saw a rising tide of angry rhetoric from the North over activist plans to send leaflets with anti-North Korean messages over the border. Last week the North blew up the joint liaison office and also threatened to send troops to the border area. The Central Military Commission made its decision after taking what it called the "prevailing situation" into consideration.

  • A dozen Texas bars temporarily lose alcohol licenses for not following coronavirus protocols
    USA TODAY

    A dozen Texas bars temporarily lose alcohol licenses for not following coronavirus protocols

    The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended the alcohol licenses of a dozen bars in Texas for not following coronavirus protocols. The TABC started conducting undercover inspections of bars Friday to learn whether they were following guidelines. The guidelines include an indoor customer capacity of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants along with social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers, according to a TABC press release.

  • Secret Service responds to reports that reporters were ordered to leave White House while protests took place nearby, says '4 members of the media were misdirected by the Secret Service' to leave.
    Business Insider

    Secret Service responds to reports that reporters were ordered to leave White House while protests took place nearby, says '4 members of the media were misdirected by the Secret Service' to leave.

    The US Secret Service asked reporters to leave the White House on Monday night, CNN reported. CNN's Kaitlan Collins said that no reason was provided. Reporters were asked to leave the grounds of the White House on Monday night after police earlier pushed back protesters at nearby Lafayette Square, CNN reported.

  • Letters to the Editor: Adam Schiff kowtows to the mob in pulling his endorsement of Jackie Lacey
    Los Angeles Times Opinion

    Letters to the Editor: Adam Schiff kowtows to the mob in pulling his endorsement of Jackie Lacey

    To the editor: As a registered Democrat of many years, I am flabbergasted by the spectacle of party leaders like Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) withdrawing their endorsement of Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey. From bail reform to the handling of juvenile cases to increasing her office's focus on mental health treatment instead of jail time, Lacey has made remarkable strides toward the goal of eliminating racial bias in the justice system. The extreme left of the party aims to totally disempower the police by defunding the Los Angeles Police Department and other unrealistic measures.

  • The Best Drones for Any Budget and Pilot
    Popular Mechanics

    The Best Drones for Any Budget and Pilot

    Whether you want professional video equipment or a $100 toy, there's a drone out there for you. From Popular Mechanics

  • The U.S. Navy Just Landed Another Littoral Combat Ship
    The National Interest

    The U.S. Navy Just Landed Another Littoral Combat Ship

    In the world of professional football there had long been a rivalry between the NFL's (formerly) San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, but the city that is known as "the birthplace of California" is now the home port for the USS Kansas City (LCS 22), the twenty-first Independence-variant littoral combat ship to be commissioned into the U.S. Navy. “I am extremely proud of all the hard work the crew has done to complete the sail around and prepare us to officially join the fleet on commissioning day,” said Cmdr. RJ Zamberlan, Kansas City's commanding officer when the ship arrived in San Diego. LCS 22 was designed and built by Austal USA in collaboration with General Dynamics in Mobile, Alabama.

  • Fixture Forecast: Barcelona to suffer major title blow, while City will maintain furious form vs. Chelsea
    Yahoo News

    Fixture Forecast: Barcelona to suffer major title blow, while City will maintain furious form vs. Chelsea

    The first top-four clash of the Premier League restart arrives this Thursday, as Chelsea hosts Manchester City. The Londoners marked their return to action with a win over Aston Villa on Sunday, thanks in no small part to a goal from super sub Christian Pulisic. It's hard to see how any side, even one as brilliant as Liverpool, could be 20 points clear of Pep Guardiola's charges.

  • Trump's 'Kung flu' slur, pervasive scapegoating recall a brutal decades-old hate crime
    NBC News

    Trump's 'Kung flu' slur, pervasive scapegoating recall a brutal decades-old hate crime

    On June 23, 1982, a Chinese-American engineer named Vincent Chin died in a Detroit hospital. Four nights earlier, Chin, 27, had been celebrating his bachelor party at a topless bar when two white autoworkers mistook him for being Japanese and accused him of stealing their jobs. A generation of Asian Americans devoted their lives to public service, forming a host of new coalitions and civil rights organizations.

  • Joe Biden faces growing pressure to name a black running mate
    FOX News Videos

    Joe Biden faces growing pressure to name a black running mate

    Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should be focused on policy; Jacqui Heinrich reports.

  • AOC win, fellow insurgent's lead in U.S. Congress races point to Democratic progressive gains
    Reuters

    AOC win, fellow insurgent's lead in U.S. Congress races point to Democratic progressive gains

    A resounding win by U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a fellow liberal's lead over a longtime New York congressman signaled fresh momentum for progressive politics amid growing calls for economic and racial justice in the United States. Tuesday's nominating contests in New York, Kentucky and several other states pitted establishment Democrats against challengers pushing for sweeping change after the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody. Early election results showed Black and other minority candidates putting up strong performances in several key contests.

  • Kosovo president, 9 others indicted on war crimes charges
    Associated Press

    Kosovo president, 9 others indicted on war crimes charges

    Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and nine other former separatist fighters were indicted Wednesday on a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes charges, including murder, by an international prosecutor probing their actions against ethnic Serbs and others during and after Kosovo's 1998-99 independence war with Serbia. Because of the indictment, Thaci has postponed his trip to Washington, where he was to meet Saturday for talks at the White House with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The President of Kosovo has just informed us that he has canceled his trip to Washington, D.C. following the announcement made by the Special Prosecutors Office.

  • As Confederate Statues Come Down, It's Worth Remembering That the Civil War Wasn't the Only American Conflict Involving Slavery
    Time

    As Confederate Statues Come Down, It's Worth Remembering That the Civil War Wasn't the Only American Conflict Involving Slavery

    The Confederate monuments that are coming down across the United States have once again ignited a generations-old American argument. The worst American war in the nation's history—from the standpoint of casualties, direct costs and indirect consequences—was fought in a vain attempt by the Confederate States to preserve that “peculiar institution.” Now, 155 years later, not only are statues of Confederate leaders being removed in cities from Richmond to New Orleans, Confederate battle flags are being banned at public events and U.S. military bases named after Confederate military leaders face possible name changes.

  • Ghana apologises to Nigeria for embassy demolition
    BBC

    Ghana apologises to Nigeria for embassy demolition

    Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has apologised to Nigeria after a building inside the Nigerian High Commission compound in Accra was demolished. Mr Akufo-Addo has ordered an investigation, a statement from the Nigerian government said after his call with President Muhammadu Buhari. Armed men reportedly stormed the compound last week and destroyed buildings under construction.

  • White House press told to leave grounds as tensions rise over attempted removal of Andrew Jackson statue
    USA TODAY

    White House press told to leave grounds as tensions rise over attempted removal of Andrew Jackson statue

    WASHINGTON – Tensions were high in front of the White House Monday night after Black Lives Matter protesters worked to remove the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square. Additionally, Secret Service confirmed to USA TODAY that members of the press were asked to leave the White House grounds after CNN first reported that their staffers and other members of the White House press corps were told to vacate. A Secret Service spokesperson told USA TODAY, "On Monday evening, in response to the increasingly violent demonstrations in Lafayette Park, four members of the media were misdirected by the Secret Service to leave the White House grounds."

  • India tells Pakistan to cut embassy staff by half, says will do same
    AFP

    India tells Pakistan to cut embassy staff by half, says will do same

    India told Pakistan on Tuesday to slash its embassy staff in New Delhi by half -- saying it would do the same in Islamabad -- as a diplomatic spat continued between the nuclear-armed rivals. The fractious relationship between the neighbours has worsened since New Delhi expelled two Pakistan embassy officials over spying claims in late May. After that, New Delhi accused Islamabad of torturing two Indian diplomats arrested following an alleged hit-and-run in the Pakistani capital.

  • US Navy announces intent to ink $10B in contracts for first 2 Columbia subs
    Defense News

    US Navy announces intent to ink $10B in contracts for first 2 Columbia subs

    The U.S. Navy is poised to ink almost $10.4 billion in contracts with General Dynamics Electric Boat to procure the first two Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines, which carry more than a dozen nuclear missiles on constant deterrent patrols. The announcement, released by the Defense Department Monday afternoon, detailed an award of $869 million to Electric Boat to complete design work on the subs as part of a contract modification. The announcement also establishes the Navy's intent to award an additional $9.5 billion for the first two hulls, which will happen once Congress officially approves the two-ship buy and appropriates the money.

  • Man who served decades for stepmom's murder pleads guilty to killing doctor
    NBC News

    Man who served decades for stepmom's murder pleads guilty to killing doctor

    A Southern California man who served nearly 30 years for killing his stepmother pleaded guilty Monday to killing a retired doctor last year after he was released on parole, prosecutors said. The man, Timothy Chavira, 57, was immediately sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the death of Dr. Editha Cruz de Leon, 76, who was killed with a sharp object in her home Dec. 7, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. In 1986, Chavira was sentenced to 26 years to life for first-degree murder in the beating and stabbing death of his stepmother.

  • The Dalai Lama on COVID-19, Trump, and "old thinking" in America
    CBS News

    The Dalai Lama on COVID-19, Trump, and "old thinking" in America

    The Dalai Lama is staying safely isolated from the coronanvirus at his home high in the Himalayas, but technology helps keep him connected. Living in exile from Chinese rule, the Dalai Lama lives and prays at his residence in northern India, and his message of compassion and altruism remains unchanged on the eve of his 85th birthday. Isolation is nothing new for the Dalai Lama.

  • An AOC-backed New York candidate just pulled off a stunning upset over a powerful House Democrat in New York
    Business Insider

    An AOC-backed New York candidate just pulled off a stunning upset over a powerful House Democrat in New York

    Stephanie Keith/Getty Images Rep. Eliot Engel, a 30-year House veteran and chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has lost his Democratic primary on Tuesday to a progressive challenger, Jamaal Bowman. The Bronx moderate has held his seat in New York's 16th Congressional District for three decades and hadn't faced a competitive primary challenger in 20 years. Bowman had overtaken Engel in polls in the weeks leading up to the election, and a few strategic errors on Engel's part helped consolidate Bowman's support.

  • Texas Governor: Coronavirus Spreading at ‘Unacceptable Rate’ in State
    National Review

    Texas Governor: Coronavirus Spreading at ‘Unacceptable Rate’ in State

    Governor Greg Abbott warned Monday that the coronavirus is now spreading in Texas at an “unacceptable rate” and pleaded with residents to wear masks in public and continue practicing social distancing. “To state the obvious, COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas, and it must be corralled,” Abbott said at a news briefing. Texas has seen more than 25,000 new coronavirus cases over the past week and on Friday recorded a one-day record of 4,600 new positive cases.

  • Wife of Canadian detained in China speaks out
    Reuters

    Wife of Canadian detained in China speaks out

    The wife of a Canadian arrested in Beijing after Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver asked on Tuesday that the Canadian justice minister consider intervening in the Chinese executive's extradition case and releasing her. Michael Kovrig, 48, who was arrested by Chinese authorities in December 2018, was formally charged last week with espionage. His arrest, like that of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor around the same time, is widely believed to be in retaliation for Meng's arrest on U.S. fraud charges.

  • Nigeria police rescue workers 'locked in rice factory'
    BBC

    Nigeria police rescue workers 'locked in rice factory'

    Police in Nigeria have rescued more than 100 people they say were locked in a rice-processing factory and forced to work throughout a coronavirus lockdown. From the end of March the men were allegedly not allowed to leave the mill in the northern city of Kano. The workers were promised an additional $13 (£10) a month on top of their $72 monthly salary - those who did not accept were threatened with the sack.

  • 'It was so crazy': Man grabs shark with bare hands on Delaware beach in viral video
    USA TODAY

    'It was so crazy': Man grabs shark with bare hands on Delaware beach in viral video

    A swimmer was caught on camera handling a shark off Cape Henlopen State Park Beach in Delaware last weekend. The video, shared on Facebook by Delaware native Rachael Foster, depicts a man grabbing onto the shark, trying to unhook the shark after it had been caught. The video yielded a combined 200,000 views on Facebook and TikTok.