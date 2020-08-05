    Advertisement

    Quantum Corp.: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Quantum Corp. (QMCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 17 cents per share.

    The computer storage device maker posted revenue of $73.3 million in the period.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Quantum Corp. expects its results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to a loss of 7 cents per share.

    The company said it expects revenue in the range of $81 million to $85 million for the fiscal second quarter.

    In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.92. A year ago, they were trading at $3.55.

