Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO): When Will It Breakeven?

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$32m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$41m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Quantum will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Quantum, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$6.9m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 71% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Quantum given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Quantum is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

