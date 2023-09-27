Quantum Leap Season 1 Recap

TechCrunch

Minecraft just dropped its newest DLC for Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) players to enjoy. In partnership with D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast and Everbloom Games, the DLC takes players on an adventure into the Forgotten Realms, letting them explore classic locations like Candlekeep, Icewind Dale, Revel’s End and more. The most interesting part about the new DLC is that it introduces new mechanics from the tabletop roleplaying game that many Minecraft players may not be familiar with.