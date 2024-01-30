Quantum physics has shown us the way to a happier, healthier world | Opinion

Quantum physics has demonstrated in the last 120 years that we live in a world of illusion. If we maximally compress all the solid matter in our body, it would be invisible to our eyes. We are, in essence, energy – light waves. This is very powerful as every thought generates waves. Positive thoughts generate positive waves immediately healing to our porous body. Negative waves are immediately detrimental – to us, others in our midst, and ripples into the universe. Mice implanted with breast cancer that were stressed had a 30-fold increase in metastases, largely prevented by a drug that blocks adrenaline.

Our thoughts, our beliefs, become our reality – “self-fulfilling prophecy.” The double slit experiment rocked science to its foundation, noting we are surrounded simply by probabilities. When observed, they crystalize into visibility. A light particle knows when it is being observed. At any moment our life has a zillion possibilities. Which possibilities crystalize depend on our thoughts, our spoken words that we then hear. If we override our feelings with positive thoughts, speak them, then hear them, they create reality. All actions begin as a thought.

Quantum physics teaches we live in one universal bioenergetic field. Albert Einstein described spooky behavior at a distance: split a particle in half, they go to opposite ends of the universe, any action on one half particle instantaneously acts on the other. If a child a thousand miles from home gets into trouble, its mother knows instantly. Mother’s intuition. Or per a 2022 Nobel Prize winner, “quantum entanglement.” Ever since the Big Bang we have all been quantumly entangled. Any thought or words always impact the universe. Positive thoughts result in a positive response; that is physics. Negativity results in a negative response.

If we harshly criticize another’s opinion, minus one + minus one = minus two. Biblically an eye for an eye produces a different result than turning the other cheek or praying for your enemy. Minus one + plus one = 0. Negativity is neutralized.

Research by Lynne McTaggart notes that eight individuals focusing a healing intention on an individual is healing. Quantum physics: positive waves have a positive outcome. More notably, those with positive intentions healed themselves even more – a mirror effect plus. “It is more blessed to give than to receive.”

Regardless of how we feel we can choose to have positive thoughts and speak positive words. This heals the world – and ourselves. Immediately cancel negative thoughts and take a swig of Love Potion #9. Quantum physics is teaching us a cure for the world’s ills and ours. Set our intentions daily to manifest them. Daily send love to those we have been angry with. Daily forgive three who have hurt us. Speak gratitude for three things morning and night. We have indoor lighting, climate control, and indoor plumbing, none available 150 years ago; we could live in awe 24/7. A side effect of unconditional love and continuous gratitude is happiness. Let our focus be peace, justice, and love – so that will be the world we create.

Jim Roach, M.D.

