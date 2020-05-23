Quaranstream: Free events and services to watch online while self-quarantining

As novel coronavirus spreads throughout the United States, millions of Americans are spending more time at home.

But whether you're doing so because of a job loss, working from home situation or otherwise taking part in the mass effort to stay safe, chances are you've been bored once or twice while living under quarantine.

Thankfully, some very talented people have been creating extra-special performances and experiences that you can enjoy to help you cope with the new normal and that don't break any social distancing rules. Additionally, some services are extending their free trial periods or dropping their paywalls in order for you to access their content.

To help navigate the Golden Age of "Quaranstreaming," "GMA" presents this guide of entertainment that you can stream, some of it live (just click the time next to each event to be taken to the right place) and much of it for free.

Check back often, as this guide will be updated with new events and services. Times listed are Eastern Daylight Time.

ANIMALS & PETS

"QuaranStream" at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station (Monday, Wednesday & Friday @ 11 a.m.-noon)

Elmwood Park Zoo "Zoo School Live" (Weekdays @ 11 a.m.)

Houston Zoo "Bringing the Zoo to You" (Weekdays @ noon)

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden "Home Safari" (Weekdays @ 3 p.m.)

Georgia Aquarium: California Sea Lion Cam

San Diego Zoo: Koala Cam

San Diego Zoo: Penguin Cam

Smithsonian National Zoo: Cheetah Cub Cam

Smithsonian National Zoo: Giant Panda Cam

Taronga Zoo Sydney: Seal Cam

Tropical Reef Camera

Warrior Canine Connection: Puppy Cam

ARTS, CRAFTS & DIY

#DrawTogether with WendyMac (Weekdays @ 1 p.m.)

Make Paducah Art Classes (Weekdays @ 1:50 p.m.)

Draw Every Day with Jarrett J. Krosoczka (Weekdays @ 2 p.m.)

Birmingham Museum of Art Director's Cut with Graham Boettcher (Monday, Wednesday & Friday @ 3 p.m.)

Good Housekeeping Craft Classes (Wednesday & Friday @ 3 p.m.)

Crayola Live (Tuesday & Thursday @ 1 p.m.)

How to Draw Live with Will Sliney (Tuesday @ 3 p.m.)

Aspen Art Museum Art Studio Live! (Wednesday @ 4:30 p.m.)

Museum Mile Festival (6/11 @ 6-9 p.m.)

Draw with Drew and Rosie: Virtual lessons

The Morgan Library & Museum: Rembrandt Prints Online

BEAUTY, FASHION & STYLE

Camara AUnique Beauty Live Makeup Class (Monday, Wednesday & Friday @ 5 p.m.)

London Fashion Week: Men's (6/12-6/14)

BOOK CLUBS & STORY TIMES

Live From the Chicago Public Library (Weekdays @ 11 a.m.)

Storytime with Fergie and Friends (Weekdays @ 11 a.m.)

Mondays with Michelle Obama: “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” & “Can I Be Your Dog?” (5/25 @ noon)

Levar Burton Reads for Children (Monday @ noon)

Stay at Home Story Time with Oliver Jeffers (Weekdays @ 2 p.m.)

Drag Queen Story Hour with Harmonica Sunbeam (Friday @ 3 p.m.)

Levar Burton Reads for Adults (Friday @ 9 p.m.)

National Portrait Gallery Story Time (Wednesday @ 11 a.m.)

Marvel Let's Play Live (Wednesday @ 4 p.m.)

Levar Burton Reads for YA (Wednesday @ 6 p.m.)

Nerdist Book Club (Wednesday @ 8 p.m.)

Drag Queen Story Hour with Angel Elektra (Thursday @ 11 a.m.)

Harry Potter at Home

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Save With Stories

COOKING & FOOD

Bread Ahead Bakery Online Baking Classes (Every Day @ 9 a.m.) (ingredients)

Bake Club with Christina Tosi (Every Day @ 2 p.m.)

Kitchen Quarantine with Massimo Bottura (Weekdays @ 2 p.m.)

HalfSmoke Virtual Bartending Series (Monday & Thursday @ 6 p.m.)

GAMES & ACTIVITIES

EduHam at Home: "Hamilton" curriculum and performances

Guinness World Records: GWR at Home

HOLIDAYS & EVENTS

Memorial Day Parade of Heroes (5/25 @ 11 a.m.-noon)

National WWI Museum and Memorial Memorial Day Ceremony (5/25 @ 11 a.m.)

National WWI Museum and Memorial Bell Tolling Ceremony (5/25 @ 1 p.m.)

National WWI Museum and Memorial Walk of Honor Dedication Ceremony (5/25 @ 3 p.m.)

Dear Class of 2020 (6/6 @ 3 p.m.)

MOVIES, TV, FILM & CELEBS

Reunited Apart TBA Cast Reunion (5/25 @ noon)

Bright Sided with Miley Cyrus (Weekdays @ 2:30 p.m.)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Out of the Closet (Tuesday @ noon)

The CherryPicks presents CherryChat with women in film (Tuesday, Thursday & Friday @ 4 p.m.)