Quaranstream: Free events and services to watch online while self-quarantining

As novel coronavirus spreads throughout the United States, millions of Americans are spending more time at home.
But whether you're doing so because of a job loss, working from home situation or otherwise taking part in the mass effort to stay safe, chances are you've been bored once or twice while living under quarantine.
Thankfully, some very talented people have been creating extra-special performances and experiences that you can enjoy to help you cope with the new normal and that don't break any social distancing rules. Additionally, some services are extending their free trial periods or dropping their paywalls in order for you to access their content.
To help navigate the Golden Age of "Quaranstreaming," "GMA" presents this guide of entertainment that you can stream, some of it live (just click the time next to each event to be taken to the right place) and much of it for free.
Check back often, as this guide will be updated with new events and services. Times listed are Eastern Daylight Time.
ANIMALS & PETS
"QuaranStream" at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station (Monday, Wednesday & Friday @ 11 a.m.-noon)
Elmwood Park Zoo "Zoo School Live" (Weekdays @ 11 a.m.)
Houston Zoo "Bringing the Zoo to You" (Weekdays @ noon)
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden "Home Safari" (Weekdays @ 3 p.m.)
Georgia Aquarium: California Sea Lion Cam
San Diego Zoo: Koala Cam
San Diego Zoo: Penguin Cam
Smithsonian National Zoo: Cheetah Cub Cam
Smithsonian National Zoo: Giant Panda Cam
Taronga Zoo Sydney: Seal Cam
Tropical Reef Camera
Warrior Canine Connection: Puppy Cam
ARTS, CRAFTS & DIY
#DrawTogether with WendyMac (Weekdays @ 1 p.m.)
Make Paducah Art Classes (Weekdays @ 1:50 p.m.)
Draw Every Day with Jarrett J. Krosoczka (Weekdays @ 2 p.m.)
Birmingham Museum of Art Director's Cut with Graham Boettcher (Monday, Wednesday & Friday @ 3 p.m.)
Good Housekeeping Craft Classes (Wednesday & Friday @ 3 p.m.)
Crayola Live (Tuesday & Thursday @ 1 p.m.)
How to Draw Live with Will Sliney (Tuesday @ 3 p.m.)
Aspen Art Museum Art Studio Live! (Wednesday @ 4:30 p.m.)
Museum Mile Festival (6/11 @ 6-9 p.m.)
Draw with Drew and Rosie: Virtual lessons
The Morgan Library & Museum: Rembrandt Prints Online
BEAUTY, FASHION & STYLE
Camara AUnique Beauty Live Makeup Class (Monday, Wednesday & Friday @ 5 p.m.)
London Fashion Week: Men's (6/12-6/14)
BOOK CLUBS & STORY TIMES
Live From the Chicago Public Library (Weekdays @ 11 a.m.)
Storytime with Fergie and Friends (Weekdays @ 11 a.m.)
Mondays with Michelle Obama: “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” & “Can I Be Your Dog?” (5/25 @ noon)
Levar Burton Reads for Children (Monday @ noon)
Stay at Home Story Time with Oliver Jeffers (Weekdays @ 2 p.m.)
Drag Queen Story Hour with Harmonica Sunbeam (Friday @ 3 p.m.)
Levar Burton Reads for Adults (Friday @ 9 p.m.)
National Portrait Gallery Story Time (Wednesday @ 11 a.m.)
Marvel Let's Play Live (Wednesday @ 4 p.m.)
Levar Burton Reads for YA (Wednesday @ 6 p.m.)
Nerdist Book Club (Wednesday @ 8 p.m.)
Drag Queen Story Hour with Angel Elektra (Thursday @ 11 a.m.)
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
COOKING & FOOD
Bread Ahead Bakery Online Baking Classes (Every Day @ 9 a.m.) (ingredients)
Bake Club with Christina Tosi (Every Day @ 2 p.m.)
Kitchen Quarantine with Massimo Bottura (Weekdays @ 2 p.m.)
HalfSmoke Virtual Bartending Series (Monday & Thursday @ 6 p.m.)
GAMES & ACTIVITIES
EduHam at Home: "Hamilton" curriculum and performances
Guinness World Records: GWR at Home
HOLIDAYS & EVENTS
Memorial Day Parade of Heroes (5/25 @ 11 a.m.-noon)
National WWI Museum and Memorial Memorial Day Ceremony (5/25 @ 11 a.m.)
National WWI Museum and Memorial Bell Tolling Ceremony (5/25 @ 1 p.m.)
National WWI Museum and Memorial Walk of Honor Dedication Ceremony (5/25 @ 3 p.m.)
Dear Class of 2020 (6/6 @ 3 p.m.)
MOVIES, TV, FILM & CELEBS
Reunited Apart TBA Cast Reunion (5/25 @ noon)
Bright Sided with Miley Cyrus (Weekdays @ 2:30 p.m.)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Out of the Closet (Tuesday @ noon)
The CherryPicks presents CherryChat with women in film (Tuesday, Thursday & Friday @ 4 p.m.)
Stars in the House "Star Trek Voyager" Cast Reunion (5/26 @ 8 p.m.)
Queens Squawk for AIDS Walk (5/26 @ 8 p.m.)
The Chat with Samantha Barry (Thursday @ 3 p.m.)
We Are One Film Festival (5/29-6/7)
"Just Shoot Me" Cast & Creator Reunion (6/2 @ 11 a.m.)
Disney Magic Moments: Free content
HBO Now and HBO Go: 500 hours of free content
Outfest Always On: Changing collection of LGBTQIA films
Robin Williams: Official YouTube channel
Women’s Voices Now: Film Archive
MUSIC & CONCERTS
Do LaB presents DGTL LIB (5/22-5/24)
Ralph McDaniels’ Quarantine Set (Saturday @ 3 p.m.)
A Concert a Day for MusiCares (Every Day @ 4 p.m.)
At Home with Michael Buble + Luisana Lopilato (Every Day @ 5 p.m.)
Club House Global (Saturday @ 5 p.m.)
Family Dance Party with DJ Maj of TobyMac's Diverse City Band (Saturday @ 8 p.m.)
5:01 Live musical performance (Every day @ 8:01 p.m.)
The Kat & Dave Show with Katharine McPhee and David Foster (Every day @ 8:30 p.m.)
Kitchen Covers with Drew Holcomb (Every Day @ 9 p.m.)
Diplo presents Coronight Fever DJ set (Saturday @ 11 p.m.)
Diplo presents A Very Lazer Sunday DJ set (Sunday @ 4 p.m.)
Catholic Extension “Songs in Solidarity" Concert Series (Sunday @ 4 p.m.)
At Home With Gustavo Dudamel Spanish broadcast (Sunday @ 10 p.m.)
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s Weekly Lunchtime Playlist (Weekdays @ 12:30 p.m.)
Kidz Bop Dance Break (Weekdays @ 3 p.m.)
Tori Kelly Livestream (Weekdays @ 4 p.m.)
The Fat Joe Show (Weekdays @ 8 p.m.)
Edwin McCain Mondays (Monday @ 8 p.m.)
Grace Potter Monday Night Twilight Hour (Monday @ 8 p.m.)
DJ Questlove Presents (Weekdays @ 9 p.m.)
Skain’s Domain: An Intimate Weekly Conversation with Wynton Marsalis (Monday @ 9 p.m.)
Quarantine Sessions with Morgan Page (Monday, Wednesday & Friday @ 10:30 p.m.)
Ralph McDaniels’ Quarantine Set (Tuesday @ 1 p.m.)
At Home With Gustavo Dudamel (Tuesday-Friday @ 9 p.m.)
From the Vault: Full Concerts at Jazz at Lincoln Center (Wednesday @ 8:30 a.m.)
Schmoozing with Soul Clap with guest Tom Trago (5/27 @ 2 p.m.)
Tequila Tuesdays with Lucas Hoge (Tuesday @ 7:30 p.m.)
Twitch Tuesdays with Trixie Mattel (Tuesday @ 9 p.m.)
Diplo presents Ronatronix DJ set (Tuesday @ 10 p.m.)
UTHM Virtual Cabaret with Krystle dos Santos (Tuesday @ 10 p.m.)
Guitar Lessons with James Bay (Wednesday & Friday @ noon)
Brandy Clark's You Can't Come Over But You Can Come In (Wednesday @ 7 p.m.)
Catholic Extension “Songs in Solidarity" Concert Series (Thursday @ 8 p.m.)
Diplo presents The Thomas Wesley Show DJ set (Thursday @ 10 p.m.)
DJ Set & Meet ‘n Greet with DJ Maj of TobyMac's Diverse City Band (Friday @ 8 p.m.)
Big Freedia Friday Night Shakedown (Friday @ 9 p.m.)
Full Coverage Friday with Trixie Mattel (Friday @ 9 p.m.)
Diplo presents Corona Sabbath DJ set (Friday @ 11 p.m.)
Schmoozing with Soul Clap with guest Cassy (6/3 @ 2 p.m.)
Schmoozing with Soul Clap with guest Mathew Jonson (6/10 @ 2 p.m.)
Schmoozing with Soul Clap with guests Inner City feat. Kevin & Dantiez Saunderson (6/17 @ 2 p.m.)
Carnegie Hall: Resources for Families
Grammy Museum: Museum at Home
Harry Connick Jr.: Hunker Down with Harry
Jim Brickman: Soothe
Live@NationalSawdust: Weekly archive releases
Richard Marx: #SocialDistancing, #Beachin and Tequila Talk series
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Inductee playlists
SiriusXM: Free streaming through May 31
YouTube: Stay Home #WithMe playlist
PERFORMING ARTS
Plays in the House (5/23 @ 2 p.m.)
The Met Opera presents Gounod’s “Faust” (5/23 @ 7:30 p.m.)
Stars in the House: An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends (5/23 @ 8 p.m.)
Plays In The House Jr.: "Do You Read Me?" (5/24 @ 2 p.m.)
The Met Opera presents Massenet’s “Manon” (5/24 @ 7:30 p.m.)
Stars in the House (5/24 @ 8 p.m.)
#TurnItOutWithTiler ballet lessons with Tiler Peck (Weekdays @ 1 p.m.)
Stars in the House (5/25 @ 2 p.m.)
Queensboro Dance Festival (Monday & Friday @ 4-5 p.m.)
Nuyorican Poets Cafe Online Open Mic (Monday @ 8 p.m.)
The Show Must Go On ... Show (Tuesday @ 7 p.m.)
Stars in the House "Star Trek Voyager" Cast Reunion (5/26 @ 8 p.m.)
Stars in the House Variety Thursday (Thursday @ 2 p.m.)
Irondale Deconstructs Epic 1599 Project: "Henry V" (5/28 @ 7 p.m.)
Stars in the House Throwback Thursday (Thursday @ 8 p.m.)
Nuyorican Poets Cafe Online Open Mic (Thursday @ 9 p.m.)
Opera Philadelphia presents "Breaking the Waves" (5/29 @ 8 p.m.)
Plays In The House Jr.: "Space Girl" (5/31 @ 2 p.m.)
New 42 Virtual Gala 2020 with Laura Benanti & Celia Keenan-Bolger (6/1 @ 5:30 p.m.)
Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi presents Camille A. Brown’s "ink" (6/3 @ noon)
Irondale Deconstructs Epic 1599 Project: "Julius Caesar" (6/4 @ 7 p.m.)
Queensboro Dance Festival (6/4-18, Thursday @ 2-3 p.m.)
Celebrate Broadway & the Tony Awards (6/7 @ 6-7 p.m.)
Irondale Deconstructs Epic 1599 Project: "As You Like It" & "Hamlet " (6/11 @ 7 p.m.)
Irondale Deconstructs Epic 1599 Project: "Hamlet" (6/18 @ 7 p.m.)
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre: All Access
Andrew Lloyd Webber: Classic musicals archive
Stingray Classica: Arts performances (enter gift code freeview)
SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY
Great Lakes Science Center "Curiosity Corner Live" (Weekdays @ 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.)
QuaranTime with Science Mom (Weekdays @ 11 a.m.)
Kennedy Space Center on Facebook Live (Weekdays @ noon)
LEGOLAND Discovery Centers North America: STEM videos
TRAVEL & TOURISM
Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy #WrightVirtualVisits (Thursday @ 1 p.m.)
Balboa Park: Virtual tours
Faroe Islands: Virtual tours
The Hidden Worlds of National Parks: Virtual tours
WELLNESS & MEDITATION
Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward (Saturday @ 11 a.m.)
Ziva Global Meditations (Saturday @ 3:30 p.m.)
Ten Percent Happier Morning Meditaton (Tuesday & Thursday @ 11:30 a.m.)
Audible: Audible Sleep
WORKOUTS
Planet Fitness United We Move Workout (Every Day @ 7 p.m.)
Army Warrior Fitness Team Workout (Monday @ 10 a.m.)
#CoachVenus Williams Workout (Weekdays @ noon)
Kids Gym Class with Amy Kiser Schemper (Tuesday @ 11:30 a.m.)
Sculpt Barre Streaming Workout (Tuesday & Thursday @ 10 a.m.)
Living Room Workout with Harley Pasternak (Wednesday @ 6 p.m.)
All Levels Workout with Amy Kiser Schemper (Thursday @ 11:30 a.m.)
Family Workout with Harley Pasternak (Friday @ 6 p.m.)
YMCA: Health and fitness videos
