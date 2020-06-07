Quarantine policy to be decided in court as 500 travel and hospitality firms attempt to stop restrictions

Heathrow, London, UK Travellers make most of free movement out of Heathrow Terminal 2 before coronavirus UK quarantine is put into effect on any return or air travel into the UK to try and slow down coronavirus infections being brought into the country - Jeff Gilbert

Boris Johnson’s quarantine policy is set to be decided in court with more than 500 travel and hospitality businesses expected on Monday to join a legal bid by airlines to reverse the restrictions.

A new group called Quash Quarantine, which includes major names such as hotelier Sir Rocco Forte, will announce how it plans to stop the policy in its tracks, with options including backing a judicial review or seeking its own injunction.

They claim the quarantine rule — which comes into force on Monday — is driven by politics rather than science, with one senior figure accusing the Prime Minister’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings of pursuing it as a “tactic” in Brexit negotiations.

Almost all arrivals into the UK must now self-isolate for 14 days, which the travel industry says will have a “catastrophic” impact on the sector and on the wider UK economy.

British Airways’ parent company IAG, Ryanair and Easyjet have already sent a “pre-action” letter to the Government, setting out why they believe the coronavirus quarantine policy is legally “wholly unjustified,” “disproportionate,” and “unfair.”

The move by the 500-plus travel and hospitality firms now makes legal action a near certainty, and means the Prime Minister faces an unprecedented wall of opposition to quarantine from industry.

Quash Quarantine, which also includes such big names as the Dorchester, The Goring, Claridges and Ritz hotels and some of the largest tour operators in Europe, will announce on Monday morning whether it is joining the BA action as an interested party or launching a separate legal bid.

Paul Charles, who is helping organise the campaign, said: “The options are either for us to take our own action or to join BA as an interested party.

"I have never seen such anger and determination as there is to remove this measure. It is just extraordinary. It is going to take a long time to rebuild relations between the travel and tourism sector and the Government. They are at rock bottom.

“The credibility of people like Grant Shapps has been called into question and the travel industry will never trust the DFT and Transport Secretary again.

“This comes from Dominic Cummings fighting a pro-Brexit policy. There is no doubt that is what is behind this. There is no scientific evidence.

“Dominic Cummings and Priti Patel are using this as a tactic within the EU negotiations to be able to prove to the EU how powerful the British consumer is to the European countries.

“By stopping them from going abroad this summer, they are hurting European economies because the British are the number one tourists market in Spain and Italy.”

The legal action is based on four counts which they say makes quarantine a “wholly unjustified and disproportionate restriction on people,” according to a legal letter sent by the airlines to the Government.

First, their lawyers said the requirement for 14 days self isolation was disproportionate because it was even more draconian than the seven days required of people actually suffering from the disease and the original “stay at home” lockdown rules.

Second, they said the Government’s own scientists — Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific officer, and Professor Robert Dingwall, a member of Sage — judged the measures to be only effective in restricting travel from countries with high rates of infection when cases in Britain were low. The opposite is true for many countries in Europe and beyond.

Third, they claimed they were unfair and discriminatory because of exemptions which mean ordinary travellers are penalised while international “commuters” who travel weekly to and from the UK are exempt.

Fourth, they identified differences in enforcement with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland allowed to decide their own regimes, none of which had been decided by Saturday, just 48 hours before quarantine will be introduced.

On Sunday, Scotland announced it would fine people £30 for failing to fill in the locator form, against £100 for England, and £480 for breaching self-isolation, versus £1,000 in England.

The Quash Quarantine group, which accounts for sales of more than £10 billion, found in a survey of its members that 71 per cent of owners and chief executives expected to make 60 per cent of their staff redundant if quarantine is not stopped in its tracks.