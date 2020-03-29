I was quarantined at home as an 8-year-old during the SARS outbreak in Hong Kong. Here's my advice for parents with kids at home now.

A composite image showing a stock image of a child being home schooled, and the author's daily schedule while quarantining during the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak.

Janet Lam, now a 24-year-old university student, was eight during Hong Kong's SARS outbreak between 2002 and 2003.

Though many businesses were still open as normal, schools were closed for at least six weeks.

Here, Lam reflects on how her mom kept her busy and learning during her time off school, and shares advice for parents learning how to keep their children occupied during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Daily case reporting on TV, school closures, self-isolation — to many Hong Kongers, this is a replica of what went through 17 years ago during the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, outbreak from 2002 to 2003.

SARS brought Hong Kong 1,755 cases, almost 300 deaths, and — for eight-year-old me — six weeks without school.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread and send countries around the world into lockdown, I recalled how my mom made sure the six weeks my twin sister and I spent at home were meaningful — and as she said herself, "school closure doesn't mean you stop learning."

Nearly two decades later, her skillful parenting still rings true. Here's my advice to parents trying to navigate how to keep your children occupied and learning while school's out.

1. Set a routine for your child. Then teach them how to plan for their own time.

As soon as my school canceled lessons, my mom made sure we had a daily routine to adhere to.

On weekdays we woke up as normal, did our remaining assignments from school, and had time for physical exercise — which consisted of stretching and some jumping around in our small apartment. We looked forward to weekends just as we would at school.

This sense of time was especially important when none of us knew how long this confinement was going to last.

The author's daily schedule while quarantining during Hong Kong's SARS outbreak, from March 31 to April 11, 2003. She had homework and revision every day, except for weekends. More

After our first week of planned activities, my mom told us that adults don't have someone to schedule their daily routine for them — they did it themselves.

Eager to act like adults as all kids do, we gradually learned how to keep ourselves busy. That spared my mom a lot of time and headache, and she rightfully earned her time off as a full-time homemaker.

2. Allow plenty of time for your kid's hobbies.

A reading log that the author's mother made her during the SARS lockdown. The author had to write reports after reading some of the books. More

I was a nerdy kid who dived into books whenever I could — even when I was sitting on the toilet! — so my mom made sure I had plenty of books at home, even if that needed her traveling back and forth to the public library to pick up more books.

(Public libraries were still open at the time, and because this was in the pre-iPhone era, ebooks weren't a thing yet.)

We were also super into online role-playing games (RPG) — and once I had completed my daily assignments, my mom let us play on the computer for as long as we wanted.

Staying at home is hard for kids, but we got on fine as we had more time than ever to play video games.

As technology evolves, parents nowadays will likely have more resources than ever to keep their children engaged, even if public facilities are closed.

If there's a subject your kid is particularly interested in, you should find virtual museum tours, free documentaries and kids-directed resources to keep them busy. Don't forget about play time.