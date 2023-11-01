Quarreling bald eagles end up with talons stuck together in front yard of Texas home

A Texas family called authorities when two bald eagles were fighting over food in their front yard.

The problem wasn’t necessarily the quarreling birds, but rather the eagles’ talons becoming clasped with each other’s. When Tomball authorities made it to the home, they found the bald eagles still stuck together, according to a Monday, Oct. 30, Facebook post.

The Tomball Police Department said “the exhausted birds” tried to fly away, but they collapsed back to the ground as their talons were still stuck.

Animal control officers suggested placing a blanket over the birds to calm them down. As officers and firefighters attempted to put a jacket over the bald eagles, they finally broke free and flew off.

Officers described the incident as “de-escalation at its finest.”

Tomball is about 35 miles northwest of Houston.

