‘A quarter of my portfolio is in one stock – is that too high?’

The advent of the “pension freedoms” has led to a boom in DIY investing – and more older people than ever are investing not just for income, but for capital growth, too.

Telegraph Money reader Derek is 81 and looking for capital growth “over a three to five-year term”.

He said: “I have had an investment Isa for a few years drip feeding a few hundred pounds each year and I limited myself to just five shares.

“This year I managed to invest the full £20,000 annual allowance so I upped the number to 10. I know the conventional wisdom is to use collective funds but I like stock picking!”

Derek wants some expert opinion on his portfolio, his top 10 holdings are:

Rotork 22%

Glaxo 17%

Lloyds Bank 13%

Prudential 11%

Asia Dragon Trust 10%

Centrica 10%

IAG 8%

Jet2 5%

Smiths Group 2%

Hammerson 2%

My initial thought is that you are taking on too much risk. Allocating nearly a quarter of your portfolio to a single stock, Rotork, an engineering company, is far too high. Even Terry Smith, Britain’s answer to Warren Buffett, holds about 25 positions – with none over 10pc of his portfolio. Perhaps you could reduce Rotork to 10pc to rebalance.

Aside from Rotork, Centrica, Jet2, IAG and Hammerson are powering your portfolio – it’s worth holding on to your winners, so long as you remain happy with their investment cases. Keep a close eye on these four– if sentiment starts to fade you may want to trim your holdings.

Your worst performers so far this year will have been Glaxo, Lloyds, Asia Dragon Trust, and Prudential. I still think some of these make sense, particularly Glaxo as a defensive hedge against the uncertain economic backdrop. And it has strong international exposure, which helps with diversification.

You could look at AstraZeneca as well, or even think about something like Worldwide Healthcare Trust, an investment trust currently trading on a 10pc discount.

Lloyds, Britain’s biggest bank, got caught up in the unforeseen US mid-sized banking crisis earlier in the year, and is perhaps oversold at this stage, presenting a potential opportunity for recovery.

Seeing as you like banks, have you thought about JPMorgan or Goldman Sachs, as a proxy play on the relative resilience of the US economy? This is not without risk, but if you want to go for an even racier option, you could consider UBS.

Your 10pc allocation to emerging markets seems about right. Even though the Asia Dragon Trust has been struggling this year, there’s upside potential for quality, world-class Asian companies over your three to five-year time horizon.

11pc in Prudential feels way too high. Given China’s bumpy economic recovery and the company’s focus on Asia, you might want to reassess this holding completely, especially if you’re adding other banks. You don’t want to become overly exposed to financials and Asia.

I’ve noticed that you don’t hold any tech stocks. That will have been handy during the 2022 “tech wreck”. But this year has seen much more positive share price movements come back into play. If you fancy some exposure to the AI theme, Microsoft could be worth a look or Apple, which recently announced several significant new AI features.

You also don’t have any exposure to consumer discretionary or consumer staples – have you considered Nestle? It has been a steady gainer over the past 5 years and would provide some geographical diversification, too.

An active manager we like that invests in this area is Nick Train – his Finsbury Growth & Income trust could offer your portfolio something different to your current single stocks and will help spread your risk.

