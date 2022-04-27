Quarter-pound of meth seized in Joplin traffic stop

Apr. 27—A 44-year-old suspect was charged with trafficking in drugs when 119 grams of methamphetamine were discovered in the trunk of a car he was driving Monday night in Joplin.

Polic Capt. William Davis said an officer stopped a car that was southbound on North Main Street for a stop sign violation and having a broken taillight.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted on the vehicle and a search of its interior turned up syringes, a bottle of pills and a small amount of marijuana in the passenger compartment, Davis said. Further searching turned up two bags in the trunk containing 119 grams of meth, he said.

The driver, Richard M. Tibbets, of Joplin, was arrested and charged with second-degree trafficking in drugs. A 34-year-old female passenger was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.