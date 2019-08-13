Quarter-size hail, 65-mph gusts, isolated tornado expected with Charlotte area storms

Severe storms could deliver quarter-size hail, 65-mph gusts and an “isolated tornado” to parts of the Charlotte region and the NC foothills and mountains Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to National Weather Service warnings.

Storms moved into parts of the mountains at about 2 p.m., NWS meteorologists tweeted.

Mecklenburg and surrounding counties are under a “severe thunderstorm watch” until 7 p.m.

At 3 p.m., a severe thunderstorm eight miles southwest of uptown Charlotte packed 60 mph gusts and dumped penny-size hail, according to a tweet by SC Weather Alerts. Damage to trees and power lines was possible.

A storm late Tuesday afternoon knocked out power to at least 300 Duke Energy customers near South Tryon Street and Carowinds Boulevard in Charlotte’s Steele Creek section, according to Duke Energy’s online outage map. Power was restored by 5 p.m.

Storms knocked out power to far more Duke Energy customers elsewhere in the Carolinas, including 7,000 in the Winston-Salem area, 3,000 in Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., and 600 in the Hickory area. An estimated 15,370 Duke Energy customers were without power at 5 p.m. across North Carolina.

A severe storm in the Alexander County community of Bethlehem blew the glass out of a pharmacy and toppled a tree into the dining room ceiling of a home, the Hickory Daily News reported. No one was injured, according to the newspaper.

The chance of precipitation at Charlotte Douglas International Airport stood at only 30 percent Tuesday afternoon, with the chance increasing to 40 percent into the night, according to the latest NWS forecast just before 2 p.m.

At 5 p.m., another storm barreled through parts of north Mecklenburg and Iredell, Cabarrus and Rowan counties, according to the NWS office in Greer, S.C., which oversees weather for the Charlotte area and parts of the mountains.

Just before 5:30 p.m., NWS meteorologists urged boaters on Lake Norman and Mountain Island Lake to get off the water due to an approaching storm with 60-mph gusts.

A high near 95 was expected in the Charlotte metro area on Tuesday afternoon, with a heat index value up to 105, NWS forecaster said. The heat index measures “how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature,” according to the NWS.

NWS Alert> Severe Thunderstorm 8 Miles SW of Uptown Charlotte or Near SW Charlotte Moving SE At 20 MPH. 60 MPH Wind Gusts, Penny Size Hail. Expect Damage to Trees & Power Lines. Locations Impacted Include Centra... #scwx https://t.co/BahnmHmDhz — South Carolina Weather Alerts (@SimpleWeatherSC) August 13, 2019

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of GA, NC, SC, TN, VA until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/t6v1ytYoZK — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) August 13, 2019