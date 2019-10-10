Quarter of women with incurable breast cancer sees GP at least three times before diagnosis

One in four women with incurable breast cancer had to see their GP at least three times before being diagnosed, a landmark report warns.

Experts said patients who had already been treated for the disease, only for it to return, were were being left at the mercy of “unacceptable” needless delays which endangered lives.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, with around 55,000 women diagnosed annually, and around 11,500 deaths.

The new research, on more than 2,000 women with incurable disease, found devastating delays in diagnosis among those who had previously been treated for breast cancer.

Patients said they had been treated like “hypochondriacs” when they alerted their GPs to worrying symptoms, and left to wait years before receiving the news that their disease had spread and become incurable.

Almost one in 10 had to see their GP at least five times before they received such a diagnosis, the study found.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive at Breast Cancer Now, the research and care charity, said too many women were being “written off” because of a worrying perception that everyone survives breast cancer.

She said: “It’s completely unacceptable that thousands of women may be experiencing avoidable delays in being diagnosed with the return and spread of their breast cancer. There is unfortunately no surviving a diagnosis of secondary breast cancer, and significant delays in patients getting the treatment and support they need can have a devastating impact.”

Baroness Morgan said improvements in survival from breast cancer, had created a “complacency” about the disease, which kills one woman in the UK every 45 minutes.

Four in ten respondents who had spoken to a healthcare professional before being diagnosed with secondary breast cancer said they felt that their symptoms had not been taken seriously.

The charity called for a “radical shift” in how we think about breast cancer.

“We need health services to properly cater for the tens of thousands of people living with breast cancer where treatment is no longer curative. We need to guard against complacency in the face of recent advances, and ensure that clear pathways are developed for secondary breast cancer patients, from diagnosis through to care. We cannot let those with secondary breast cancer be written off. For too long now, the worrying perception that everyone survives breast cancer has masked the heart-breaking reality for 11,500 families in the UK that lose someone they love each year.”

The charity has launched a campaign, the Unsurvivors, calling for better support and training so GPs spot signs of secondary breast cancer.

Jo Myatt, 44 from Chorley, was diagnosed with incurable disease in August 2016, 10 years after first being diagnosed and treated for breast cancer.

She said it took more than five appointments with her GP to even be offered blood tests, despite worrying symptoms, including nausea and fatigue.

She said: “I sought advice from my doctor as I was experiencing a range of issues including nausea, acute indigestion, and fatigue. However, it took at least five appointments with my GP before a blood test was arranged.”

Mrs Myatt also saw several specialists over a three year period. When blood tests showed her liver function was abnormal, she was asked about her drinking habits, when in fact the symptom should have been linked to her history of breast cancer.

She said: “I’d been attending my annual mammograms and six monthly check-ups, but my cancer didn’t return in my breast area and no-one told me that there were other changes to be aware of.

“By the time the cancer was found, it had spread significantly and was incurable. There were extensive tumours in my bones and liver, which had now started to fail. Had my secondary breast cancer been diagnosed sooner, I could have been able to access less invasive treatments and have more options, improving the quality of my life and potentially even extending it.

“Throughout this ordeal, I was made to feel like a hypochondriac," said the former social worker.

"I strongly urge other women previously diagnosed with primary breast cancer not to be frightened about asking for second and third opinions if you have any symptoms you are worried about that are not adequately addressed.”