Quarter of working age people in Blackpool are on benefits

The figures show that Blackpool is the unemployment capital of the UK - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

One in four working age people in Blackpool are on benefits, it has emerged, as ministers prepare to launch a crackdown on sickness payments.

Government figures lay bare the huge toll of joblessness and how it is being driven by a surge in people being signed off with long-term illness.

More than one in five Britons across 18 council areas are classed as “economically inactive”, meaning they are neither in work nor actively looking for it.

The areas include cities such as Liverpool and Birmingham, with the seaside resort of Blackpool the unemployment capital of the UK.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, has identified the rising number of people permanently out of work as a key drag on the economy. The UK’s unemployment rate is officially just 4.2 per cent, but that figure does not include millions of people who are not in work for a number of reasons.

People signed off with long-term ill-health are excluded from the statistics, as are students, which experts say masks the true toll of joblessness in the UK.

Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) statistics show that there are now 5.4 million Britons on out of work benefits, with welfare spending set to hit £77.5 billion this year.

The cost to taxpayers will be up from £72 billion last year and only fractionally lower than the £80.4 billion spent in 2020-21, when the country was hit by the Covid pandemic.

The number of people signed off sick has risen sharply since the start of the pandemic, growing by more than 400,000 to a total of more than 2.5 million.

On Tuesday, Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, will announce that the Government is going to make it tougher to claim benefits for ill health.

Mr Stride has become concerned that doctors have been signing people off too easily rather than encouraging them to stay in work and manage their condition. He will tell the Commons that he plans to reform work capability assessments, which determine whether someone is fit enough for employment.

Under the proposed changes, assessors will be urged to take greater account of the potential for people with disabilities to work from home. Another update will focus on those people signed off with mental health conditions, with job coaches looking for work suitable to their condition.

The new rules would be applied to those who are already signed off sick when they are reassessed, which happens every few years, as well as new claimants.

Mr Stride will announce a consultation on the reforms, which ministers hope could see hundreds of thousands of people return to the workforce, and a government source said: “Mel’s determined to help thousands more people with health conditions get the support they need to enter work.”

