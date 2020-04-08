Quarterhill to Host Virtual AGM on April 15, 2020

KITCHENER, ON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), is providing details of its upcoming virtual Annual Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") to be held on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at 9:30 am (Eastern Daylight Time).

TO VOTE AHEAD OF THE VIRTUAL AGM

As in prior years, shareholders have multiple options to cast their vote ahead of the AGM, which include on-line, via telephone or via mail. Details on using each method are included in the Circular and the form of proxy.

Quarterhill's Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular (the "Circular"), the accompanying form of proxy and a Computershare Virtual AGM Guide (collectively the "Meeting Materials") were mailed on or about March 19, 2020. If you have not yet received your Meeting Materials, please contact your broker if you are a non-registered shareholder or contact Computershare if you are a registered shareholder. Shareholders planning to vote ahead of the meeting must submit their proxy voting instructions to Computershare no later than 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on April 13, 2020.

LISTENING TO THE VIRTUAL AGM

All shareholders will be able to listen to the virtual AGM and view the Company's slide presentation as guests via audio webcast. To do so, login online at: https://web.lumiagm.com/188712448, click "Guest" and then complete the online form. Please log in at least ONE HOUR prior to the start time of the AGM on April 15, 2020.

TO VOTE OR ASK QUESTIONS AT THE VIRTUAL AGM

For registered and/or non-registered shareholders to vote their proxies and/or ask questions at the AGM or to have their designated proxy cast their vote and/or ask questions at the virtual AGM on their behalf, please follow the instructions set out in our Circular.

All shareholders wishing to have a question addressed at the virtual AGM can avoid the registration requirements set out in the Circular by submitting them in advance to ir@quarterhill.com. Questions will be collected, organized by theme and posed to management at the meeting. Quarterhill is committed to addressing appropriate questions submitted by shareholders either live during the AGM or in advance, as timing and circumstances permit.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is focused on the disciplined acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas including, vertical market software and solutions, intelligent industrial systems and innovation and licensing. Quarterhill's emphasis is on seeking out acquisition opportunities at reasonable valuations that provide a foundation for recurring revenues, predictable cash flows and margins, profitable growth, intimate customer relationships and dedicated management teams. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other United States and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause Quarterhill's actual performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's February 27, 2020 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

