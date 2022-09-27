Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Quarterhill, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = CA$47m ÷ (CA$453m - CA$67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Quarterhill has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Communications industry average of 6.2% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Quarterhill compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Quarterhill.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Quarterhill has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 326% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On Quarterhill's ROCE

As discussed above, Quarterhill appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Quarterhill (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

