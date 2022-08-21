Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.0125

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) will pay a dividend of CA$0.0125 on the 7th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Quarterhill's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, prior to this announcement, Quarterhill's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 123.9%. This means that the company will be unprofitable, but cash flows are more important when considering the dividend and as the current cash payout ratio is pretty healthy, we don't think there is too much reason to worry.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.10 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.05. The dividend has shrunk at around 6.7% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. We are encouraged to see that Quarterhill has grown earnings per share at 25% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Quarterhill's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Quarterhill might even raise payments in the future. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Quarterhill has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

