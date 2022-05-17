Quarterhill's (TSE:QTRH) Dividend Will Be CA$0.013

Quarterhill Inc.'s (TSE:QTRH) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.013 per share on 8th of July. This means that the annual payment will be 2.3% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Quarterhill's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Quarterhill is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 7.7% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 11% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from CA$0.10 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of CA$0.05. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 6.7% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. We are encouraged to see that Quarterhill has grown earnings per share at 7.7% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Quarterhill (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

