Quartet arrested on drug charges
Mar. 7—PIPESTONE — Four people were arrested Monday in Pipestone after a police officer reportedly found methamphetamine in their vehicle.
During a traffic stop, a Pipestone County sheriff's deputy identified the following occupants of the vehicle: driver Brandy Parker, 37, of Tracy, and passengers Aaron Kruger, 36, of Lake Wilson; Adrienne Hollis, 31, of Holland; and Vladislav Cook, 35, of Pipestone. The deputy noted that all of the passengers appeared nervous.
Parker allegedly exhibited signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, so the deputy administered field sobriety tests. The tests indicated that Parker was under the influence, and she was arrested for third-degree DWI.
The officer then searched the vehicle and reportedly found the following:
* Nine glass pipes, four cut straws, a snort tube and four small plastic containers that all field-tested positive for methamphetamine
* A digital scale
* A hot rail
* Plastic baggies and pipe cleaners
* 11.58 grams of meth inside two of the plastic containers
The vehicle's occupants were also searched. Hollis was allegedly discovered the have the following items in her bra:
* A glass pipe that field-tested positive for methamphetamine
* Two unused glass pipes
* Cut straws and a pipe cleaner
The following were located in her underwear:
* A glass pipe that field-tested positive for methamphetamine
* 29.7 grams of meth
All of the passengers were arrested. Parker was additionally charged with first-degree drug sale, a felony that carries a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in prison and/or a $1 million fine. Kruger was also charged with first-degree sale. Hollis was charged with second-degree possession of a controlled substance, a felony that carries a maximum possible sentence of 25 years in prison and/or a $500,000 fine. Cook was charged with fifth-degree drug possession, a felony that carries a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
If convicted, each of the defendants will be sentenced based on their criminal history.
Related: Adrian trio arrested following search warrant
According to a post-arrest statement from Hollis, all of the items found on her person had been given to her when the vehicle was pulled over. She said Kruger handed her the items that were found in her bra, and Parker gave her the materials that were found in her underwear.
In a post-arrest interview, Parker told police that she and Kruger had facilitated the sale of a "eight-ball" (an eighth of an ounce or 3.5 grams) of meth earlier that day. Kruger said that all the drugs found in the vehicle were his.
All four people are being held in Pipestone County Jail with bail set at the following: Cook, $10,000 with conditions or $25,000 without; Hollis, $1,500 with conditions or $5,000 without; Kruger, $50,000 with conditions or $100,000 without; Parker, $1,500 with conditions or $5,000 without.