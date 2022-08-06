'Quasi-preneurs' see opportunity, challenges in franchising

MAE ANDERSON
·5 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — In 2020, Kelly Jackson and Davina Arceneaux wanted to leave their company jobs and become business owners. They were looking for something both COVID-proof and recession-resistant.

Instead of completely stepping out from under a corporate umbrella, they looked at franchising. The two worried about the notoriously tight margins for restaurants. They looked at a drug testing franchise, but the initial investment was too steep.

A franchising mentor told them about Motto Mortgage Home Services, and Jackson and Arceneaux opened one in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, in July of 2020 with an initial investment of $35,000.

“People always need new places to live and are always buying and selling houses,” Jackson said. He takes rising interest rates in stride. “Interest rates move up and down, that’s what they do, that’s part of the industry.”

Jackson and Arceneaux, who had been a senior IT program and project manager and an assistant director of catering, respectively, had no experience with mortgages, but Motto Mortgage provided training and support.

“You don’t necessarily need experience in that industry in order to go into that category, the brand will train you,” said Matt Haller, president and CEO of the International Franchise Association.

In the months after the pandemic hit, many people with corporate jobs decided to strike out on their own, in what’s referred to as the “Great Resignation." They looked for alternatives, including opening up a franchise with an established brand.

The “quasi-preneurs” opening franchises say they like the ability to buy into a proven brand name and the access to tools and operations that you wouldn’t get if you started your own small business. But franchising has plenty of challenges, too. There are a lot of rules and regulations to abide by. Contracts are lengthy and can be difficult to terminate.

The number of U.S. franchises grew an estimated 3% in 2021 to 774,965 after a dip in 2020, according to IFA. Those include big franchises like McDonald’s or 7-Eleven, but all types of businesses can be franchised, from pool cleaners to barbershops.

There are about 3,000 franchisor brands in the U.S. The IFA predicts franchises in the U.S. will grow 2% to 792,014 this year. That’s still just a fraction of the 32.5 million total small businesses in the U.S.

Franchise owners buy in with an initial fee – anywhere from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars -- to get their business, and then pay a monthly royalty percentage. In return, they get use of the brand name and marketing, and other support.

As a classically trained pastry chef, Helen Kim often dreamed of owning her own bakery. But when she decided to strike out on her own, Kim thought building a business from scratch would be “too big of a mountain for me to climb.”

While working at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Kim was a frequent customer at Paris Baguette. She was impressed, and last year bought a Paris Baguette franchise in the city with her sister.

While the financial requirements are strict -- according to the company website, franchisees need a net worth of $1.5 million and $500,000 in liquid assets – Kim said it was worth it. While the money invested in a franchise is still at risk if the business fails, brand name recognition and franchisor support offer more of a safety net than establishing an unknown brand.

However, getting used to a franchise structure can be an adjustment. When Chris Dordell and his husband Jason Fenske decided to leave their jobs at Wells Fargo and Salesforce and open two Club Pilates in 2018 and a YogaSix studio in 2020, in and around Palm Springs, they appreciated the playbook provided by the franchisor, Xponential.

“It was appealing at this stage after being in corporate jobs for 20-plus years that we could plug into an existing model,” Dordell said.

But Dordell said following the corporate rule book took some adjusting to. There were some costs incurred while building the franchises that could have been cut, but “in keeping the consistency across the company, we were required to follow the model.”

If a franchisor changes corporate management or gets sold, a franchisee can be left in the lurch.

Tom Lee and his wife opened a home health care franchise, Home Care Assistance, in Burlington, Vermont, at the end of 2016, after Lee decided to leave his career in sales management for a large company. After initially investing $300,000 and spending three years living on savings and not taking a salary, the business began to take off.

Lee currently employs 65 caregivers and had double-digit profit increases in 2020 and 2021. But the franchisor changed ownership and starting buying back franchisees to operate them privately. In 2022 it rebranded to The Key, leaving the remaining 20 or so franchisees, still known as Home Care Assistance, in limbo.

Lee said he’s still paying a 5% monthly royalty fee, but is not getting the same support. The Key made one offer to buy the business back, but it was well below market value, Lee said.

The Key did not respond to a request for comment.

“They don’t have the personnel to support us anymore,” he said. “They’ve really abandoned the brand.”

As with any business venture, franchisees need to be aware of what they’re getting themselves into.

Mario Herman, a lawyer based in Washington that focuses on franchise litigation, said it’s important for potential franchisees to go over the contracts carefully to make sure nothing is being obscured like previous bankruptcies or a lack of profitability.

Earlier this year the Federal Trade Commission sued Burgerim, a Calabasas, California, burger chain franchisor that it claims lured 1,500 people into paying $50,000 to $70,000 in fees to open franchises without giving them enough information about risks. Burgerim promised a refund if franchisees couldn't open a restaurant, but did not deliver, according to the complaint. Burgerim didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“If done properly, (a franchise is) great, but you have to be extraordinarily careful,” Herman said. “There is a lot of fraud out there.”

Recommended Stories

  • Sea Bags Sails Through Uncertain Times

    The Maine-based bag brand continues to grow despite macro headwinds.

  • Stimulus Updates To Know for Summer 2022

    At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the American economy immediately fell into recession, with unemployment spiking to 14.8%, the highest since records began in 1948. In response, the U.S....

  • Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro join 'The View' as cohosts

    ABC's “The View” has named two Republicans — Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro — as regular panelists on the daytime talk show, and neither are fans of former President Donald Trump. Farah Griffin fills the chair left empty when Meghan McCain quit last summer after four years on the show. Farah Griffin is a communications strategist who worked as a spokesperson at the Pentagon and for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during the last administration.

  • Chad junta leader in Qatar after months of peace deal talks

    The head of Chad's military government met Saturday with Qatar's ruling emir after months of talks between Chadian forces and rebel factions, hosted by the Arab country. Chad's Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby spoke with Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

  • Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.'s ( NASDAQ:CRKN ) business as it appears the...

  • Insiders describe 'complete chaos' at Oracle following layoffs and restructuring

    Inside Oracle's layoffs, potentially impacting thousands — those who haven't yet been laid off are scrambling to figure out whether they'll be next.

  • VinFast hiring 8,000 additional employees to boost production

    Vietnam's VinFast is looking to hire 8,000 more employees for its electric-vehicle plant in Vietnam as it ramps up production to deliver its first battery-powered SUVs to the United States by the end of this year, the company said. VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup, currently employs 6,000 people in total. "New recruitments are for VinFast's production expansion," the company said in a Facebook post on its verified account announcing the hiring for its plant in Haiphong, Vietnam.

  • Lawyer To Pay Activision For Not Playing Call Of Duty, Judge Decrees

    A lawsuit against Activision Blizzard was dismissed last month because, according to a judge in the Southern California District Court where the complaint was brought, the plaintiffs didn’t play enough Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare to make an informed case against the maligned publisher. For once in Activision Blizzard’s many contentious legal battles, things ended smoothly.

  • KFC China forced to sell chicken feet due to inflation

    KFC stores in China have reportedly begun selling chicken feet, giving customers a new finger-lickin’ experience. The move, however, is not a response to long-time calls to bring the traditional Chinese delicacy to the fast-food chain’s menu. Instead, the new offering comes as a consequence of inflation, according to CNN Business.

  • As crude drops below $90 a barrel, investors should bet on a steep drop in the oil price, Citi strategist says

    "This is something that needs to concern companies while it is something very pleasant for consumers," Citi strategist Ed Morse said.

  • Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week

    Gasoline prices have fallen for 49 consecutive days, giving consumers a much-needed break as inflation rose in food and housing.

  • Russia Undercuts Saudi Oil in India as Competition Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- A fierce battle is brewing in India where Russia has undercut the price of oil from its OPEC+ ally Saudi Arabia, paving the way for Moscow to expand market share in one of the biggest crude importers.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeRussian barrels were cheaper than Saudi crude during April through Ju

  • Oklahoma, 25 other states file lawsuit over USDA nondiscrimination clause

    26 state attorneys generals, including Oklahoma attorney general John O’Connor, have filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration.

  • Russia is competing with Saudi Arabia by selling discounted oil as Putin's cheap crude flows to India

    India has snapped up discounted Russian crude even as other buyers self-sanction from trade with Moscow amid war. Crude competition is ramping up.

  • Twitter Delivers New Legal Smackdown in Elon Musk Feud

    Illustration by Dado Ruvic/ReutersTwitter’s lawyers assailed Elon Musk in a new court filing on Thursday, claiming that the billionaire is trying to extricate himself from his $44 billion acquisition agreement because “the stock market—and along with it, his massive personal wealth”—have declined in value.The attorneys rebuffed the notion that Musk had somehow been “hoodwinked” into agreeing to buy the company, noting that he is a “billionaire founder of multiple companies” and has been “advised

  • Vehicles With the Best Combination of Fuel Economy and Acceleration

    Cars, SUVs, and trucks that deliver standout mileage and performance based on our latest testsKia EV6By Consumer ReportsConsumer Reports’ tests show that drivers don’t have to give up engine perf...

  • More than 74,000 Michigan utility customers without power after strong storms

    Weather on Wednesday led to a large amount of power outages across the state that DTE and Consumers are both working to end.

  • 13 Bad Interview Habits That Will Keep You From Being Hired

    Getting called for a job interview -- especially now, in an extremely difficult job market -- is a major feat in itself. Find Out: The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a MonthSave: 9 Bills You Should...

  • Crude oil prices have tanked to their lowest levels since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    The fall in oil prices comes as a relief for consumers battling soaring inflation, but signals a decline in demand as recession fears loom.

  • India Plans Contentious Law to Cut $75 Billion Utility Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- India is planning laws that would boost competition and lower debt at its power distribution companies, but also risks fomenting anger in a country where electricity is often used as an election sweetener.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for T