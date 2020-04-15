Quattroflow Releases New QF2500 Quaternary Diaphragm Pump

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quattroflow, part of PSG® and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced it has extended its line of multiple- and single-use pumps with the introduction of the new Quattroflow™ QF2500 Quaternary Diaphragm Pump (the "QF2500 pump"). With a maximum flow rate of 2,500 lph (660 gph), the new QF2500 pump is ideally suited to meet the needs within demanding biopharma applications, including chromatography, TFF, virus filtration, sterile filtration and depth filtration.

The QF2500 pump is able to excel in biopharma applications due to numerous design enhancements, such as a new pump chamber that provides excellent drainability to maximize product recovery. The QF2500 pump also features a self-draining design, 125:1 turndown ratio, high flow stability even at low flow rates, linear flow performance and clean-in-place capability. Available accessories include a power box, diaphragm sensor and PID pressure controller.

With the addition of the new QF2500, Quattroflow pumps are now available in eight sizes, covering a flow range from 0.06 to 16,000 lph (0.02 to 4,227 gph). Quattroflow pumps primarily serve biopharma applications that require gentle displacement, reliability, product safety, purity and accuracy. The Quattroflow design does not feature a mechanical shaft seal or wetted rotating parts, ensuring total product containment without abrasion. Additionally, the pumping principle enables risk-free dry running, low pulsation, self-priming and minimal particle generation. With single- and multiple-use models available, Quattroflow has a pump to fit every application need.

For more information on Quattroflow, please go to quattroflow.com. Quattroflow is a product brand within PSG, a Dover company. For more information on PSG, please go to psgdover.com.

