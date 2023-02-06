Quavo And Offset Had A Physical Altercation Backstage At The Grammys Before Takeoff Tribute: Report

Migos rappers Quavo and Offset still aren’t on the best of terms.

According to TMZ, the rappers got into a physical altercation backstage at this year’s Grammy Awards. The outlet reports the fight broke out before Quavo took the stage to pay tribute to their fallen bandmate and relative Takeoff, who died in November 2022 after being fatally shot in Texas.

Insiders told TMZ the Grammys asked Offset to be part of the tribute. But Quavo wasn’t having that and blocked the fellow Migos rapper from participating, resulting in the two fighting before being separated.

Following the altercation, Quavo took the stage to perform his song “Without You” in tribute to Takeoff during the ceremony’s “In Memoriam” segment.

Fans were emotional on Twitter, noting it as a standout moment from the show.