Quavo, Saweetie will not face charges after physical altercation

The LA City attorney reportedly “determined there was no likelihood of a conviction for either party.”

According to recent reports, Quavo and Saweetie will not face charges after their now infamous physical altercation in an elevator.

As theGrio previously reported, video footage leaked in late March showed Quavo and Saweetie in a physical altercation. In the video, the two were seen swinging and grabbing each other, both ending up on the elevator floor. At the end of the video, the two exit the elevator, with Saweetie limping out of the frame.

While the couple was no longer together when the video made its way to the internet, the altercation became big news and was all over social media. Now, it is being reported that the former couple will not face charges after the now-infamous fight.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Saweetie and Quavo attend the 2019 GQ Men of the Year at The West Hollywood Edition on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

According to Page Six, the LAPD originally decided to investigate after the footage surfaced in March. Now, over a month later, it is reported that LA City Attorney’s Office “declined to file criminal charges” to Quavo and the “Best Friend” rapper.

Per Page Six, “the LA City Attorney determined there was no likelihood of a conviction for either party.”

As theGrio originally reported, Saweetie originally announced her split from Quavo in a now-viral tweet. She wrote at the time, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.”

In a feature cover for W Magazine‘s music issue, the rapper dived even deeper into the details of her relationship, her outlook on her skyrocketing career and more.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 02: Saweetie, and Quavo of Migos perform at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 02, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Breaking the news about her breakup during the actual photoshoot for W, the rapper told the magazine, “I’ve learned that the world doesn’t stop for anybody, and it’s for sure not going to stop for me just because I got my heart broke. I was grateful to be doing the photoshoot. I was like, I can deal with all this later.”

She also opened up about her work ethic and focusing on positivity, even during an incredibly hard moment like a break-up. The rapper explained, “Work is what I love most. What separates the greats from the pack is endurance. And resilience.” She continued, “I could give my attention to something that could drain me, or I could focus on what would empower me. And that is this shoot.”

